Four Cats cap season at state

Divers Eva Mikla, Madison Berg and Isabel Seyffer all made their state debuts with Mikla leading the way with a ninth place score of 351.3. Berg finished 11th with a score of 334.95 while Seyffer placed 13th with 330.45.

Senior swimmer Maddie Seyffer finished 16th in her second state appearance in the 500 yard freestyle with a time of 5 minutes, 37.34 seconds.

River Falls finished 26th out of 37 teams represented at the state meet with 20 points. Madison Edgewood won the Division 2 team title with 346.