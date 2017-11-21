Four Cats cap season at state
Three freshmen divers and a senior swimmer competed with the best in the state at the WIAA Division 2 State Swimming and Diving Championships Friday, Nov. 10, at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium in Madison.
Divers Eva Mikla, Madison Berg and Isabel Seyffer all made their state debuts with Mikla leading the way with a ninth place score of 351.3. Berg finished 11th with a score of 334.95 while Seyffer placed 13th with 330.45.
Senior swimmer Maddie Seyffer finished 16th in her second state appearance in the 500 yard freestyle with a time of 5 minutes, 37.34 seconds.
River Falls finished 26th out of 37 teams represented at the state meet with 20 points. Madison Edgewood won the Division 2 team title with 346.