Four Cats heading to state

Seyffer placed fourth in the 500 yard freestyle at the sectional meet at UW-Stevens Point Saturday, Nov. 3 to earn a return trip to state while freshmen Eva Mikla, Madison Berg and Isabel Seyffer swept the top three spots at the diving sectional the night before in Hudson.

Maddie Seyffer entered last Saturday's sectional with the 30th fastest time in the state in the 500 freestyle before cutting nearly 17 full seconds off her time to finish in 5 minutes, 51.12 seconds and earn one of the 16 state qualifying spots.

Seyffer finished 14th at state last year with a time of 5:33.83.

"We knew we had our work cut out for us and Maddie came through big time," Wildcat coach Dennis Dadashev said. "The big thing was that she didn't let those rankings affect her going into the meet and that's why she had the great swim."

Mikla won the Division 2 diving sectional Friday night, Nov. 3, in Hudson with a score of 398.35 while Berg was right behind in second place with 390.9. Isabel Seyffer finished third with 379.2 to join her classmates in the 16-diver field at state.

River Falls finished third in the final sectional team standings with 224 points. Tomahawk won the team title with 345 followed by Rice Lake with 269.

The diving portion of the WIAA Division 2 State Championships will be held Friday, Nov 10, at 2:30 p.m. and the swimming at 6:30 p.m. at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium in Madison.