2017 St. Croix County Fair Results

Kids and their animals, ranging from Goat Busters to Batman to Fred Flintstone, got all dressed up to compete in the Dress A Species contest at the St. Croix County Fair on July 21. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 1 / 10

Herdsmanship judging results was announced Sunday, July 23 at the St. Croix County Fair. Pictured here are winners in the beef division. First place went to Hudson Trailblazers, second place to Forest and third place to Lone Pine. Photo courtesy of Lori DeBoer. 2 / 10

Kimberly Spaeth and her cow, Queen, brought home a ribbon in the junior beef competition at the St. Croix County Fair, Friday, July 21. Tom Lindfors / RiverTowns Multimedia 3 / 10

This little guy was dressed to the nines as he waited to parade his goat during the first ever Lil' Kids Goat Show Thursday, July 20 at the St. Croix County Fair. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 10

Abbie Wheller took the Blue Ribbon for the Egg and Spoon Competition at the St. Croix County Fair. Photo courtesy of Thomas Dean Photos 5 / 10

The first and only entry, Remington Bazille and his steer, Beauty, took the blue ribbon in the first ever, Lil' Cow Poke Beef Show, Friday, July 21, at the St. Croix County Fair. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 6 / 10

Herdsmanship judging results was announced Sunday, July 23 at the St. Croix County Fair. Pictured here are winners in the sheep division. First place went to Forest, second to Dry Run and third to Lone Pine 4-H clubs. Photo courtesy of Lori DeBoer. 7 / 10

Five-year-old Carolina Young, of Spring Valley, fed goats at the Fantasy Corral Petting Zoo Thursday, July 20 at the St. Croix County Fair. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 8 / 10

Barbara Ramberg of Baldwin was thrilled with her results in Open Class judging at the St. Croix County Fair. On Thursday, July 20, she received grand champion for this arrangement. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 9 / 10