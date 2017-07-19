Hunter education class coming up

Students will learn firearm safety, hunting techniques, and hunting ethics and responsibility. Certification is required for the purchase of a hunting license by anyone born after Jan. 1, 1973. Most states require a hunter education certificate in order to hunt. Do not bring a firearm to class. All materials are provided.

There will be a class held in the River Falls area in August with dates yet to be determined. In addition, a hunter safety internet field day will be held in River Falls.

Contact Pat Knorn at 715-410-1160 with any questions.