Hunter education class coming up
Registration for the fall hunter education class is now available on the “Go Wild” section of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources website, dnr.wi.gov. A 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, deadline is set for receiving class materials and the payment of the nonrefundable $10 fee. All registration is done on the DNR website. Class size is limited. There is no minimum age for the class but to receive the full benefits of the class, the student must be 12 years old within six months of class completion. Youth ages 10-11 will need to hunt under the mentorship program, even if they have passed the course. The class will run three days: Tuesday, July 25, Wednesday, July 26, and Friday July 28, all from 5:30-9 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 1500 Vine St., Hudson.
Students will learn firearm safety, hunting techniques, and hunting ethics and responsibility. Certification is required for the purchase of a hunting license by anyone born after Jan. 1, 1973. Most states require a hunter education certificate in order to hunt. Do not bring a firearm to class. All materials are provided.
There will be a class held in the River Falls area in August with dates yet to be determined. In addition, a hunter safety internet field day will be held in River Falls.
Contact Pat Knorn at 715-410-1160 with any questions.