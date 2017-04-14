Registration opens for St. Croix Composite and Hudson mountain bike teams
The Hudson and St. Croix mountain bike teams are recruiting riders for the 2017 fall season. Registration is now open online at www.stcroixcomposite.com. Girls and boys entering fourth through 12th grade in the fall of 2017 are encouraged to sign up online or email stcroixcycling@gmail.com with questions. No previous biking experience is needed. Students from all western Wisconsin schools are welcome to join the team.
In 2016, St. Croix Mountain Bike Team was split into two teams, Hudson and St. Croix Composite due to increased membership. Both teams continue to train and ride together, however they are scored separately at the Minnesota High School Cycling League races.
The Hudson Middle School team won first place in their division and the St. Croix Composite middle school team won second place in their division at state last year. Both high school teams also had riders place very well at state and are looking forward to another great season.
Registration closes at midnight Sunday, May 7.