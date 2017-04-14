In 2016, St. Croix Mountain Bike Team was split into two teams, Hudson and St. Croix Composite due to increased membership. Both teams continue to train and ride together, however they are scored separately at the Minnesota High School Cycling League races.

The Hudson Middle School team won first place in their division and the St. Croix Composite middle school team won second place in their division at state last year. Both high school teams also had riders place very well at state and are looking forward to another great season.