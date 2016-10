BRAINERD, Minn.—In this week's Northland Outdoors TV episode, we feature northeast South Dakota veteran trapper John Almquist who for 50 years, regardless of the weather conditions, has walked his prairie trapline, not for the money, but to connect with the outdoors on a very personal basis.

And join the crew as they travel to the southwestern Minnesota town of Hendricks to see how Bank Brewing Co., a successful private craft beer business, is working to preserve quality wildlife management areas and create new, premiere wildlife habitat by serving up beer.

See it all in this weekend's episode of "Northland Outdoors TV."

Northland Outdoors TV debuted on Fox Sports North and many other local ABC affiliates across North Dakota in July. The show is hosted by veteran outdoors radio host Brett Amundson.

