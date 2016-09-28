RFHS grad running for his life and loving it

RFHS 1996 graduate Joe Uhan runs a section of the ultramarathon. Uhan says that the trail was beautiful with lakes and rushing rivers and falls, and that he needed "acceptance, patience and surrender" to complete it. (Submitted photo)

Rocks, roots and mud -- that’s what Joe Uhan says to expect from the Lake Superior Trail. There in that blatantly natural setting he ran 103.3 miles earlier this month as a part of the Superior 100 ultramarathon.

Uhan -- 1996 River Falls High School graduate -- has made a career out of running. He works as a physical therapist and running coach in his new home of Eugene, Ore..

Through his running life he has seen many trails from a desert in Texas to the canyons of the Sierra Nevadas, but this latest traill has been the one to test him the most.

The nature of the Lake Superior Trail terrain was a revelation.

"You're almost surrendering to the fact that ok, well you're in nature, and even though you may feel entitled to want to run this, this is what the trail is and this is what nature is," said Uhan.

The race lasted from 7:45 a.m. until 6:45 a.m. the next day -- 22 hours and 45 minutes. That entire time Uhan did not sit or lay down, which in itself was a "lifelong record."

Uhan has a way to describe the experience in it’s most relatable form: "You're just going on a really long hike in the woods, except faster and more uncomfortable."

Before living in Eugene, Uhan actually lived in Northern Minnesota about an hour away from where the ultramarathon took place. At age 11, he moved to River Falls where he lived until about seven years ago.

It was in high school that Uhan first found running.

After trying other sports and finding himself not to particularly skilled at them, Uhan joined cross-country his junior year. There he and River Falls resident Max Neuhaus were teammates. Uhan again found himself not fantastic at the sport, but this time it motivated him.

After graduating from RFHS, Uhan did running while attending college and graduating from UW-Eau Claire. He returned to River Falls where he assistant coached at the high school and found his love for the sport reignited.

He ended up moving to Eugene after seeing the area through internships for Physical Therapy School. Though he relocated to an area with mountain and ocean views, Uhan admits that some of his favorite trails are in River Falls.

"It's kind of ironic that I moved to Eugene for running, yet I think the trail system in River Falls is actually better than Eugene's," said Uhan.

His favorite place in the city is the one-mile loop above Hoffman Park on The Mound. When he was home this past December he admitted that even with snow on the ground, he ran the trail and after graduating he would run it three to seven times in a row.

"I like the freedom and the solitude and the nature," said Uhan about why he loves running. He also said that it’s a common view for ultramarathoners to see their hobby as an “expedient way to see nature.”

Training for the event Uhan said wasn’t too different from training for regular marathons. He said he would add in longer runs about once a month to practice being in the woods and on his feet.

"I think what's better about me now, at age 39, is that I'm just more well-rounded," said Uhan. That balanced out athleticism seemed to be a huge part of successfully completing the run. Uhan went on to say, “the interesting thing about ultrarunning is there's a lot of different variables for success, it's not just run fast." Also involved is physical strength throughout the core and legs, having a good stomach that is able to take food and water throughout the long day and mental toughness.

One hundred miles seems like a lot to handle, and it was, but Uhan says that learning how to compartmentalize the distance and be in each moment was how he was able to push through and finish the race.

Uhan says he plans on doing the race again but will probably take a year off.

Being a physical therapist, Uhan was able to observe people of all sizes and abilities being able to finish the race.

He found it inspiring, saying, "You learn a lot about not only running, but also life from events like these."