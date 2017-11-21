Fusion open with win

The Fusion took control from the start with four goals in the first period, starting with freshman Jaden Woiwode's first varsity goal 7:42 in with an assist from linemate Jordan Erickson.

Anna Albrightson followed with assists from Kamryn Jacobs and Madi Harer before Taylar Meier scored the next two goals, one off an assist from Albrightson, to stake St. Croix Valley to a 4-0 lead.

Jacobs kept things going with a pair of second period goals with Lilly Accola, Katy Anderson, Erickson and Albrightson earning assists, before Maddi Schultz redirected a shot by Anderson to make it a 7-0 game later in the period. Accola also picked up an assist on the goal.

RJM snuck one in at the 10:05 mark of the third period but Meier tallied her third goal of the game to secure a hat trick and make the final 8-1. Fusion goalie Olivia Klund finished with 20 saves.

The Fusion will kick off the Thanksgiving Invitational this week at the Baldwin United Civic Center against the St. Paul Blades Wednesday, Nov. 22, at 7 p.m. They will face Rochester Lourdes Friday, Nov. 24, at 2:30 p.m. before taking on the Western Wisconsin Stars (New Richmond, Somerset, Amery, Osceola, St. Croix Falls) Saturday, Nov. 25, at 1 p.m.