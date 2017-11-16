The Falcons struck first at 16:55 when Hailey Nielsen wristed a rebound home for an early 1-0 Falcons lead.

UW-River Falls out shot UW-Stevens Point in the first period 18-0. Sydney Conley made 17 saves for UWSP.

In the second period the Pointers evened things up on the power play as Ali Biagini scored.

UW-River Falls would regain the lead for good late in the period as Jessica Bird skated in, without being touched, and wristed one over Conley's right shoulder for a 2-1 lead.

In the third period, Kathryn Larson started the scoring with the first of her two goals. Maddy Illikainen and Carly Moran assisted on the play.

Moran would score her 5th of the season as she got to a loose puck, and flipped over Sydney Conley to push the lead to 4-1.

Just 28 seconds later Kathryn Larson scored her second goal of the game off of an assist from Moran.

Callie Hoff closed out the scoring with a Power Play goal at 15:48. Her third goal of the season.

Moran finished with a goal and three assists. All of her points came in the third period.

Angie Hall made 12 saves for the Falcons.

The UW-River Falls Falcons women's hockey team was scheduled to host to 8th ranked University of St. Thomas at 7:05 p.m. Nov. 14.

Men's hockey falls just short

A tight well-played game by both teams came right down to the end, with Concordia-Moorhead (2-1-1, 0-0-0 MIAC) pulling out a 3-2 victory against the UW-River Falls (0-5-0, 0-0-0 WIAC) men's hockey team this past weekend.

The Cobblers struck first early in the game as Mark Huneke scored his first goal of the season, with assists going to Shane Gingera and Aaron Ryback.

UW-River Falls would answer 12 minutes later Max Doner would score his third of the season from Rowan Savidant.

The game would remain tied at 1-1 through the second period, but early in the third period Dalton Mills would score his first of the season for Concordia to give them the lead again 2-1.

The Falcons would answer back just under 4 minutes later as Cayden Cahill would score his second goal of the season from Eddie Matushima.

The Cobblers would take the lead for good just 41 seconds later as Bryan Kronberger would score to put Concordia up 3-2.

Zach Quinn made 22 saves in net for the Falcons.

Sam Nelson made 24 for the Cobblers in net.

Jon Grebosky was 11 of 15 on face-offs for Concordia.

UW-River Falls will look for not just the split with Concordia, but their first victory of the season at 7:05 p.m. Nov. 17 against Finlandia.