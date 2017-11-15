Fusion season hits the ice this weekend

Returning letterwinners are Katy Anderson, Maura Laesser, Madi Harer, Lilly Accola, Maddie Schultz, Anna Albrightson, Taylar Meier, Maddie Shew, Jordon Erickson, Abbie DeLong, Amber DeLong, Kamryn Jacobs and Olivia Klund.

The Fusion will also have a full JV schedule, starting out with a home game vs. Red Wing at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17 at the WildCat Centre.

The Fusion Varsity will start the season off on the road at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18 at Rochester John Marshall.

The Fusion will host the Thanksgiving Invite again this year, held in Baldwin at the United Civic Center on Nov. 22, 24, and 25. The schedule is as follows:

Varsity

• Fusion vs. St Paul Blades at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22

• Fusion vs. Rochester Lourdes at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24

• Fusion vs. Western Wisconsin Stars (New Richmond, Somerset, Amery, Osceola, St. Croix Falls) at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25

JV

Fusion JV vs. Western Wisconsin JV at 5:15 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24 and at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 25

Coaches

Coaches for this season include:

• Head Varsity Coach Matt Cranston (13th season)

• Assistant Varsity/JV coach Jon Zevenbergen (second season)

• Head JV coach Elizabeth Lindquist (former Fusion player and captain, second season)

• Goalie Coach Kylie Hommerding (former UWRF goalie, seconds season)

• Speed and Strength Coach Emily Stark (former UWRF player and two-time all WIAC sportsmanship team, WIAC scholar athlete, first season)