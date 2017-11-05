State Volleyball: Cats bring home silver

After storming back from two sets down to tie the match, the Wildcats led 13-11 in the fifth and deciding set before Burlington scored the final four points to hand the Cats a 20-25, 17-25, 25-22, 25-17, 13-14 loss and win its third state championship in the last seven years.

The match not only marked River Falls’ first loss of the season, but the first time it had lost more than one set to an opponent all year.

“To be honest with you, going into the fifth set, I thought we were going to win this,” Wildcat coach Sara Kealy said. “I think everybody thought that, too. And then it was just a battle and we came up short. … It’s just really unfortunate that with everything positive that’s happened this season that it feels bad right now.”

River Falls, making its second straight state tournament appearance, finished the season with a record of 43-1. Burlington, playing in its seventh state tournament in the last eight years, added the 2017 state title to go with it's back-to-back 2011 and 2012 championships.

Burlington co-head coach Teri Leach said she had her doubts about the outcome right up until the final point.

“I felt like we were battling until we got that 15th point,” she said. “I don’t think there was a moment of, ‘oh we’ve got this.' I think that moment came when we put that final ball away.”

Middle hitter Marissa Stockman, an Illinois State recruit, led the Wildcats with 19 kills while hitting .536 for the match. Sophomore Halle Olson was just as effective, finishing with 18 kills and a .300 hitting percentage, while sophomore Emily Banitt contributed 13 kills.

Defensively four Wildcats had double-digit digs, led by Banitt with 20. Olson added 14 and senior Sam Krueger had 12 while senior Elise Banitt registered 11.

Senior setter Izzy Barr finished with 54 assists and nine digs.