State Volleyball: Cats reach title match

“Our team motto, I always like to say, is balls to the walls,” she said. “And I kind of just take it like; go for every single ball. There's nothing to lose. Just make it fun.”

The undefeated Wildcats looked like they were having plenty of fun Friday night, defeating Oconomowoc by scores of 26-24, 25-22, 22-25, 25-19.

The Cats trailed in every set, rallying from four points down late in the first set and five points in the second before winning both. Oconomowoc took the third set to force the Cats to a fourth set for just the second time this season. The first was just over a week ago in their sectional final win over D.C. Everest.

“I think we chatted about that a little bit going into set four,” head coach Sara Kealy said. “We did this last week and we responded really well so we've got to go now because if you give good teams opportunities they're going to stay in it.”

Oconomowoc scored the first two points in the fourth set and led 8-6 when Wildcat sophomore Emily Banitt literally kicked off a 6-0 River Falls run that gave the Cats the lead for good. Banitt kept a tipped ball alive with her foot while lying flat on her back and sophomore Halle Olson finished the possession with a kill to make it an 8-7 game. Two kills by Banitt and two aces by Olson put the Cats on top 12-6.

River Falls was clinging to a 19-18 lead before scoring six of the final seven points, including a pair of kills by freshman Anna Wolf, to win the match.

Kealy said Oconomowoc challenged the Wildcats right from the start.

“At first I think we were a little rattled because we're used to playing point for point with people and start to spread it out once we hit about ten, and that didn't happen,” she said. “So we had to change our mindset that this was going to be a grind and we were going to have to play all the way through to 25 from start to finish. So it was nice to see that we could make adjustments. I feel like we've done that all season when we play good teams. But in this setting you never know how you're team is going to react, and I thought they did phenomenal.”

Olson and senior Marissa Stockman led the Wildcat offense with 17 kills each while Banitt finished with 14 and Wolf added seven. Banitt also had 22 digs while senior Sam Krueger recorded a team-high 27.

The Wildcats will look for their first state title when they take on Burlington (35-10) in the Division 1 state championship game Saturday, Nov. 3, at 4:30 p.m. at the Resch Center in Green Bay. Burlington defeated Divine Savior Holy Angels (37-15) 25-23, 16-25, 25-16, 25-16, in Friday night's other semifinal match.