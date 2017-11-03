No worries: Cats earn return trip to state

The Wildcat Superfans, as they call themselves, started chanting back, "We're not worried."

Turns out they had no need to be. Despite losing the third set, 16-25, just their fourth set loss of the season, the Wildcats dominated the Evergreens, 25-24, in the fourth set to remain undefeated and earn a return trip to the WIAA State Volleyball Tournament.

River Falls coach Sara Kealy said she got a kick out of the Wildcat Superfans response to the DCE student's chanting.

"I loved it," she said. "I actually told the girls, I'm not worried either. I'm not worried, they're not worried, so you shouldn't be worried."

After taking the first set, 25-21, and cruising to a 25-15 win in the second, the Wildcats hit speed bumps in the third and watched a 6-9 deficit balloon to 6-20 before losing 16-25.

Kealy said the Wildcats were their own worst enemy during the Evergreen's 11-0 run.

"Absolutely," she said. "And it all came because we weren't doing our jobs. Our passing broke down and we had too many hitting errors, so I wasn't worried because I knew they would figure it out. It says a lot about the composure of the team and their ability to regroup and come back."

Halle Olson and Marissa Stockman combined for a block to give the Wildcats the lead for good, 2-1, to start the fourth set and the Cats were off and running. A kill by Olson and a dump by Izzy Barr made it 12-6 midway through the set and a Barr ace extended the lead to 17-9 before three straight kills by Stockman halted a mini-Evergreen run and made the score 21-14.

Olson saved a ball off the net and Anna Wolf delivered the kill to make the score 22-14 and Elise Banitt drilled a kill to make it 23-14. Following a D.C. Everest hitting error, Emily Banitt bumped the ball to Barr who set up Wolf for the game-winning kill, setting off the Wildcat celebration.

Barr said the Cats were a little anxious after D.C. Everest forced them into a fourth set for the first time all season.

"After the third set I could tell we were a little nervous because it was like, OK if we lose this one we're going into a fifth set and we don't want to do that," she said. "So we knew we had to just finish it right away. I'd say we were more confident than nervous."

Kealy said Stockman, a senior transfer from Hastings, played one of her best games of the season in the win.

"I thought Marissa played exceptionally well tonight," Kealy said. "She came to me at one point and said, 'they're triple blocking me; what do I do?' And I said, well stop trying to hit through it and find the opening on the court. And she was smart and actually tipped it to the two-zone at one time. That's probably the most impressive shot I've seen her hit this season and she's hit a lot of impressive shots. So for her to recognize what's happening at the net in front of her and change what she does I think that was awesome."

Kealy said senior Elise Banitt was also a big factor in both the Wildcat's three-set sweep of Stevens Point in last Thursday's sectional semifinal and Saturday's sectional title match.

"Elise played ridiculous on Thursday and again tonight," the coach said. "It's fun to see a senior who is peaking at the right time. Her defense has kept us alive on a lot of plays, and that's something we haven't traditionally done well as a team because we're so offensive, but she was phenomenal."

And then there's the Izzy Barr factor. The four-year starter and all-state setter was on target all night, allowing hitters like Stockman, Olson and the Banitt sisters to uncork.

"Izzy just knows where to put the ball and she puts it there nine times out of ten," Kealy said. "I think that was a big difference. They had a nice setter too, but it seems like nobody really stacks up to Izzy."

The Wildcats will take a 41-0 record into their WIAA State Tournament quarterfinal game against Kimberly (26-10) Thursday, Nov. 2 at 4:30 p.m. at the Resch Center in Green Bay. The winner will face either Waunakee (44-7) or Oconomowoc (30-9) in a semifinal match Friday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m.

The other side of the bracket features Greendale (32-10) against Divine Savior Holy Angels (36-14) and Mukwonago (33-6) against defending state runner-up Burlington (32-10). The WIAA state championship game is slated for Saturday, Nov. 4, at 4:30 p.m.

Kealy said she feels the Wildcats are ready to make a run in their second straight state tournament.

"I told them, the better your competition gets, you're going to get blocked sometimes," the coach said. "How you respond to that is going to dictate how the match goes. So no, I'm not worried and I think they're very cool and collected. We've got great leadership and talented players so it should be fun."