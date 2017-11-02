Cats not happy with just getting there

So now that Barr is a senior?

"This year we plan on winning state," she said.

The progression the Wildcats have made in Kealy's eight years, and especially the last four, is tangible. The Cats have compiled a record of 76-5 over the last two years, including 41-0 this season, with two state tournament appearances. But unlike last year, this year's team feels it still has something to prove.

"We've got to do something with it," Kealy said. "Last year it was great just to be there and I think the girls felt like it was their reward; they got farther than they thought they should and were just happy to be in the gym. But now I don't think they'll be satisfied. We've got to go there and compete and win matches."

Senior libero Sam Krueger said the Cats have a different mindset heading into state this season.

"Last year it kind of was a surprise, but this year we were expected to," she said. "So anything less than that would have been a disappointment."

Senior Elise Banitt said the team felt the pressure going into last Saturday's sectional final against D.C. Everest, but was able to use it to their advantage.

"We were a little nervous because people are like, you guys are 40-0 so of course you should win," she said. "But once we got into the game we relaxed and felt like, this is our game, we can take this."

The Wildcat's season so far has been eye-popping. They have yet to play a five set match and the sectional final against D.C. Everest was the first time all season they were even pushed to four. They've lost only four sets all year and just to teams from Wisconsin, including Saturday night's third set to D.C. Everest.

Barr said every year since her freshman season the Wildcats have taken things to the next level.

"We have new players every year but also better chemistry," she said. "I think from my freshman year to this year everybody has a higher IQ of the game. They want to go to state and win state so much harder."

Krueger, who is also a two-time state gymnastics champion, said the difference with this year's team goes far beyond talent and IQ.

"It's like a family," she said. "And I know people say that all the time but it actually does feel like that. We're all so close; there's not little groups. We're all one big family. One team and one family."

That family will hit the court for a state quarterfinal game Thursday against Kimberly with the slogan, "Count on Me" on the back of their warm-up shirts. It's a theme that's been apparent since the beginning of the season.

"I don't think they ever doubted that they could be successful, but I think it was just a different feel coming in," Kealy said. "I've seen the pressure throughout the season manifest itself in different ways for different players and they've all handled it well. Now we have a legitimate chance of winning a state title if we are able to play to our potential."

Krueger said last year's experience at state will help the Cats this weekend.

"Last year we had no idea what to expect," she said. "This year we have matching backpacks and everything. We're ready."