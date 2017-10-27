Wildcat volleyball reaches sectional final

The Wildcats won by scores of 25-17, 25-15, 25-17 to improve to 40-0 on the season and advance to the sectional championship game this Saturday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. at Menomonie High School.

Sophomore Emily Banitt led the Wildcats with 15 kills while sophomore Halle Olson had 12 and senior Marissa Stockman registered nine. River Falls trailed just three times in the match.

River Falls will face sixth-seeded D.C. Everest, who upset No. 2 Eau Claire North in four sets in Thursday night's other semifinal match.

The sectional championship will be a rematch of last year, when the Wildcats beat the top-seeded Evergreens in five sets to earn their first ever appearance in the WIAA State Tournament.