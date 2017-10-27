Search
    Wildcat volleyball reaches sectional final

    By Bob Burrows Today at 9:49 a.m.
    Sophomore Emily Banitt led the Wildcats with 15 kills in their three-set sweep of Stevens Point in a WIAA Sectional final Thursday, Oct. 26, in Wausau. RiverTowns file photo

    The top-seeded River Falls High School volleyball team kept its perfect season intact with a three-set sweep of No. 4 Stevens Point in a WIAA Division 1, Sectional 1 semifinal Thursday, Oct. 26, in Wausau.

    The Wildcats won by scores of 25-17, 25-15, 25-17 to improve to 40-0 on the season and advance to the sectional championship game this Saturday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. at Menomonie High School.

    Sophomore Emily Banitt led the Wildcats with 15 kills while sophomore Halle Olson had 12 and senior Marissa Stockman registered nine. River Falls trailed just three times in the match.

    River Falls will face sixth-seeded D.C. Everest, who upset No. 2 Eau Claire North in four sets in Thursday night's other semifinal match.

    The sectional championship will be a rematch of last year, when the Wildcats beat the top-seeded Evergreens in five sets to earn their first ever appearance in the WIAA State Tournament.

    Bob Burrows
    Bob Burrows has been sports editor at the River Falls Journal since 1996 and at the Hudson Star-Observer since 2009. Prior to joining the Journal, Burrows served as sports editor with Ledger Publications in Balsam Lake, Wis. A native of Bayonne, N.J. and a U.S. Navy veteran, Burrows attended Marquette University before completing his studies at UW-River Falls in 1992.
    BBurrows@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1047
