Runners rally at BRC meet

Tyler Cernohous earned a spot on the boys All-BRC second team and Brayden Richison and Mason Shea received honorable mention while Meggie Weideman and Elsa Putzier received honorable mention to the girls team.

The Wildcat boys finished third in the final team standings while the girls placed fifth.

Head coach Kari DeLuca said it was a thrill for River Falls to be able to host the BRC meet this season, something each team in the conference gets to do only once every seven years.

"I noticed that there were many River Falls teachers and community members who showed up to cheer us on," DeLuca said. "That was awesome; the kids don't get that very often."

Cernohous led the Wildcat boys with a 14th place time of 17 minutes, 23 seconds on the 5,000 meter course, which started and ended on the UWRF intramural fields, to earn All-BRC second team honors.

Richison was 19th overall with a time of 17:34.6 while Shea was 22nd in 17:43.6.

"Brayden Richison really had a good day of running," DeLuca noted. "He really attacked the race and finished strong."

Richard Veness just missed all-conference honors with a 25th place time of 17:50. The top eight runners earn spots on the All-BRC first team, 9th through 16 make the second team, and 17 through 24 receive honorable mention. A total of 54 runners took part in the race.

Joey Madsen rounded out the Wildcats' top five by finishing 27th with a time of 17:54.1 to give the Cats a third place team score of 107. Hudson took the boys team title with 35 followed by Eau Claire Memorial with 52.

Other Wildcat finishers in the boys race included Jason Franzwa with a time of 17:55.6 and Grant Magnuson with a time of 18:14.6.

Weideman and Putzier grabbed the final two honorable mention all-conference spots for the girls by finishing 23rd and 24th with times of 21:15.3 and 21:15.6, respectively.

"Meggie and Elsa really ran tough and went after those top spots," DeLuca said.

Emma Handlos was the third Wildcat finisher in 28th place overall with a time of 21:47.1 and Hayley Lindaman was 33rd in 22:32.6 while Calla Dexheimer rounded out the Cats' top five with a 37th place time of 22:58.1

Hudson's girls finished first in the team standings with a score of 27 and Menomonie was second with 66 while Eau Claire Memorial finished with 80 to take third, Chippewa Falls had 92 and was fourth, and River Falls scored 145 to place fifth.

Other Wildcat finishers in the girls race included Casey Schlatter in 21:11.1 and Madeline Danforth in 23:23.6.

River Falls will be joined by most of the BRC teams along with New Richmond, Holmen, La Crosse Central, Onalaska, Tomah and Superior at the WIAA Division 1 sectional meet this Saturday, Oct. 21, in Menomonie.