Football: Hudson holds onto the jug

River Falls had just recovered a Hudson fumble near midfield and was driving at the Raider 16-yard line when running back Seth Kohel was hit hard at the line and lost the ball. Hudson defensive end Cole Godbout picked it up and raced 83 yards for a touchdown and just like that, instead of it being a 21-14 game the Raiders were up 28-7.

Kohel was injured on the play and never returned, while Godbout's touchdown was part of a 24-point second quarter for the Raiders that gave them a 38-7 victory in the annual Little Brown Jug game at David Smith Stadium at Ramer Field.

"I thought we were in a good position to come within seven there when Seth was injured and lost the fumble and they returned it," Wildcat head coach David Crail said. "That was big on a couple of fronts. It allowed them to go up three touchdowns and we lost Seth and it put us in a tough spot."

The Raiders would add another touchdown and a field goal just before halftime to make it a 38-7 game. Despite holding Hudson scoreless in the second half, the Wildcats couldn't generate enough offense without their star sophomore running back to get any more points.

Kohel ran for 54 yards on 14 carries in a quarter-and-a-half before leaving the game. He also caught a pair of passes, including a 29-yard catch-and-run late in the first quarter to set up the Wildcats' only touchdown of the game, a 10-yard pass from Ryan Flanagan to tight end Joe Stoffel that made the score 14-7.

Hudson's Aaron Squires scored his second touchdown of the game on Hudson's next possession, and after Eric Bark recovered a Raider fumble at the River Falls 46 the Cats seemed on the verge of regaining the momentum before the big hit and forced fumble.

"They've got a really talented football team," Crail said about the playoff-bound Raiders. "From a defensive standpoint we struggled stopping them."

Hudson outgained River Falls 392-252 despite the Wildcats running seven more offensive plays. Senior defensive back Joey Davis moved over to running back in the second half after Kohel's injury and carried the ball 14 times for 110 yards but the Wildcats couldn't find the end zone.

"Joey is obviously a really athletic, talented football player," Crail said. "He's been primarily a defensive player for us. But we lost Seth and we tried Luke Nelson but he was really struggling from a pretty significant shoulder injury from the week before and just couldn't battle through it. So Joey came in and ran the ball well but we were in a tough spot at the time."

Senior quarterback Flanagan completed 9-of-18 passes for 84 yards and was picked off once while Stoffel finished with four catches for 36 yards and a touchdown.

Junior Adam Feyereisen and senior Mitchell Williamson registered seven tackles each on defense while senior Aaron Baillargeon had six.

The loss was the ninth straight to the Raiders in the Little Brown Jug series for the Wildcats, although they lead the series 35-29 since the teams started playing for the traveling trophy in 1953. Friday's game also marked the 100th meeting between River Falls and Hudson with River Falls holding a 54-46 advantage.

Despite ending the season 2-7 overall, 2-5 in the Big Rivers Conference, Crail said he saw progress each week in his first year as head coach.

"I thought that aspect of things went really well," he said. "When you're trying to change the culture of a program that's been struggling you're looking for them to take baby steps along the way. I feel like we saw progress as a program. The kids bought in. I truly felt like they never got down. It might seem like little things but when you're trying to build something they're pretty big."

He also praised the team's seniors for their leadership in his first season.

"I told the seniors they really did some big things to build a foundation for this program," he said. "None of this works without their leadership. I can't say enough about that group; they've been great."

Scoring Summary

Hudson 14 24 0 0—38

Wildcats 7 0 0 0-7

First Quarter

HUD-- Keyser Helterbrand 3-yard run (Dan Zeuli kick), 9:51

HUD-- Aaron Squires 3-yard run (Dan Zeuli kick), 4:09

RF-- Joe Stoffel 10-yard pass from Ryan Flanagan (Luke Nelson kick), 0:46

Second Quarter

HUD-- Aaron Squires 2-yard run (Dan Zeuli kick), 11:49

HUD-- Cole Godbout 83-yard fumble return (Dan Zeuli kick), 7:26

HUD-- Max Stubbendick 27-yard pass from Keyser Helterbrand (Dan Zeuli kick), 3:26

HUD-- Dan Zeuli 37-yard field goal, 0:03

Third Quarter

No Scoring

Fourth Quarter

No Scoring

Team HUD RF

Total Yds. 392 252

Passing 139 84

Rushing 253 168

Individual Statistics

PASSING (Comp-Att-Yds-TD-Int): Ryan Flanagan 9-18-84-1-1.

RUSHING: (Att-Yds): Joey Davis 14-110; Seth Kohel 14-54; Mason Prigge 4-25; Luke Nelson 5-(-4); Ryan Flanagan 1 (-17).

RECEIVING (No.-Yds): Seth Kohel 2-41; Joe Stoffel 4-36; Mason Prigge 2-4; Payton Flood 1-3.

TACKLES: (Solo-Total): Adam Feyereisen 6-7; Mitchell Williamson 6-7; Aaron Baillargeon 5-6; Jacob Miller 4-4; Joey Davis 3-4; Gavin Naughton 3-4; Brendon Davis 3-4; Shihab Adam 3-4; Jackson Cleveland 3-3; Luke Nelson 2-2; Clayton Rasmussen 1-1.

FUMBLE RECOVERY: Eric Bark.