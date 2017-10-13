Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    RF volleyball clinches BRC title, top seed

    By Bob Burrows Today at 10:44 a.m.
    River Falls sophomore Halle Olson (7) winds up to deliver a kill past a pair of Eau Claire North blockers in the Wildcat volleyball team's 3-0 victory over the Huskies Thursday, Oct. 12, in River Falls. Bob Burrows / RiverTown Multimedia

    The River Falls volleyball team ran the table against Eau Claire North Thursday night, Oct. 12, to complete a 38-0 regular season and claim its second straight Big Rivers Conference championship.

    The Wildcats swept the Huskies by scores of 25-15, 25-18, 25-23 on Senior Night in River Falls.

    River Falls, ranked fourth in the state in Division 1 in the Oct. 9 Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association poll, earned the top seed and first round bye in their sectional and will open the postseason at home Saturday, Oct. 21, against either eighth-seeded Marshfield or No. 9 Chippewa Falls, at 7 p.m.

    Explore related topics:sportshigh schoolwildcatsVolleyballHigh school
    Bob Burrows
    Bob Burrows has been sports editor at the River Falls Journal since 1996 and at the Hudson Star-Observer since 2009. Prior to joining the Journal, Burrows served as sports editor with Ledger Publications in Balsam Lake, Wis. A native of Bayonne, N.J. and a U.S. Navy veteran, Burrows attended Marquette University before completing his studies at UW-River Falls in 1992.
    BBurrows@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1047
    Advertisement