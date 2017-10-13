RF volleyball clinches BRC title, top seed
The River Falls volleyball team ran the table against Eau Claire North Thursday night, Oct. 12, to complete a 38-0 regular season and claim its second straight Big Rivers Conference championship.
The Wildcats swept the Huskies by scores of 25-15, 25-18, 25-23 on Senior Night in River Falls.
River Falls, ranked fourth in the state in Division 1 in the Oct. 9 Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association poll, earned the top seed and first round bye in their sectional and will open the postseason at home Saturday, Oct. 21, against either eighth-seeded Marshfield or No. 9 Chippewa Falls, at 7 p.m.