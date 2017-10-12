Boys run to 4th at Old Abe Invite

River Falls coach Kari DeLuca said despite an all-day rain and mud-soaked course, the Wildcats rose up to the challenge.

"The kids said it felt like the Extreme Meet all over again," DeLuca said. "They were in good spirits about the weather though. We've got kids on this team that are both tough and positive; it's a great combination."

Sophomore Mason Shea led the Wildcat boys with a 20th place time of 17 minutes, 23.3 seconds while junior Richard Veness finished 32nd in 17:46.6.

"He has a great finishing kick and was able to really go after a lot of opponents in the last 1K of the race," DeLuca said about Veness.

Senior Tyler Cernohous was right behind Veness in 33rd place with a time of 17:46.9, while sophomore Joey Madsen was 39th in 17:50.9.

"Due to illness earlier in the season this was actually his first true 5K of the season," DeLuca said about Madsen. "It was great to have him back and competing the way I knew he could. I think he surprised himself a little."

Junior Jason Franzwa rounded out the Wildcats' top five with a 48th place time of 18:01 to give the Cats a team score of 169, four points behind third place Rochester Century Lourdes and two points ahead of Hudson. Host Eau Claire Memorial won the boys team title with 50.

In the girls race, DeLuca said sophomore Meggie Weideman had her best race of the season to lead the Cats with a 37th place time of 20:15.8.

"We finally got her to really push through and negative split the last 1K," the coach said. "She was able to get a lot of girls in the final stretch. It was fun to watch."

Senior Emma Handlos was right behind Weideman in 38th place with a time of 20:20 and junior Elsa Putzier finished 47th in 20:42.1 while sophomore Hayley Lindman finished 51st in 20:46.4 and junior Calla Dexheimer was 58th in 21:01.1.

River Falls finished with a team score of 231 to finish ninth in the 15-team field. Hudson took the girls team title with 35.

Next up for the Wildcats is the Big Rivers Conference Championships this Saturday, Oct. 14, on the UW-River Falls intramural fields with the girls racing at 10 a.m. and the boys at 10:40 a.m.

"We still have a little work to do on both teams in terms of race strategy," DeLuca said. "If we want to finish in the top of the conference and sectional meet in the coming weeks we need to get a little tougher in the middle of our races; fine tune a few things."