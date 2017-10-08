Wildcats make it two in a row

Kohel scored the first three touchdowns of the game on runs of 4, 3 and 9 yards and piled up 133 of his 178 yards in the first half to help the Wildcats build a 21-6 lead. Joe Stoffel caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Flanagan early in the fourth quarter before Luke Nelson capped the Wildcat scoring with a 9-yard touchdown run with 4:30 remaining.

River Falls gained 243 of its 313 total yards on the ground while winning back-to-back games for the first time since 2012. The Wildcats improved to 2-6 overall, 2-4 in Big Rivers Conference play while Eau Claire North dropped to 0-8 overall, 0-6 in the BRC.

The Wildcats will wrap up the season in the battle for the Little Brown Jug against Hudson this Friday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m. at David Smith Stadium at Ramer Field. Hudson (6-2, 5-1) is coming off a 43-13 victory over Chippewa Falls (4-4, 3-3) last week.