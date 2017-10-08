Wildcats make it two in a row
Sophomore running back Seth Kohel ran for 178 yards and three touchdowns and River Falls' defense held Eau Claire North to just 10 yards on the ground as the Wildcat football team picked up its second straight win of the season, 35-14, Friday, Oct. 6, at Carson Park in Eau Claire.
Kohel scored the first three touchdowns of the game on runs of 4, 3 and 9 yards and piled up 133 of his 178 yards in the first half to help the Wildcats build a 21-6 lead. Joe Stoffel caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Flanagan early in the fourth quarter before Luke Nelson capped the Wildcat scoring with a 9-yard touchdown run with 4:30 remaining.
River Falls gained 243 of its 313 total yards on the ground while winning back-to-back games for the first time since 2012. The Wildcats improved to 2-6 overall, 2-4 in Big Rivers Conference play while Eau Claire North dropped to 0-8 overall, 0-6 in the BRC.
The Wildcats will wrap up the season in the battle for the Little Brown Jug against Hudson this Friday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m. at David Smith Stadium at Ramer Field. Hudson (6-2, 5-1) is coming off a 43-13 victory over Chippewa Falls (4-4, 3-3) last week.