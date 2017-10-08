Search
    Wildcats make it two in a row

    By Bob Burrows Today at 10:14 a.m.

    Sophomore running back Seth Kohel ran for 178 yards and three touchdowns and River Falls' defense held Eau Claire North to just 10 yards on the ground as the Wildcat football team picked up its second straight win of the season, 35-14, Friday, Oct. 6, at Carson Park in Eau Claire.

    Kohel scored the first three touchdowns of the game on runs of 4, 3 and 9 yards and piled up 133 of his 178 yards in the first half to help the Wildcats build a 21-6 lead. Joe Stoffel caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Flanagan early in the fourth quarter before Luke Nelson capped the Wildcat scoring with a 9-yard touchdown run with 4:30 remaining.

    River Falls gained 243 of its 313 total yards on the ground while winning back-to-back games for the first time since 2012. The Wildcats improved to 2-6 overall, 2-4 in Big Rivers Conference play while Eau Claire North dropped to 0-8 overall, 0-6 in the BRC.

    The Wildcats will wrap up the season in the battle for the Little Brown Jug against Hudson this Friday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m. at David Smith Stadium at Ramer Field. Hudson (6-2, 5-1) is coming off a 43-13 victory over Chippewa Falls (4-4, 3-3) last week.

    Bob Burrows
    Bob Burrows has been sports editor at the River Falls Journal since 1996 and at the Hudson Star-Observer since 2009. Prior to joining the Journal, Burrows served as sports editor with Ledger Publications in Balsam Lake, Wis. A native of Bayonne, N.J. and a U.S. Navy veteran, Burrows attended Marquette University before completing his studies at UW-River Falls in 1992.
    BBurrows@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1047
