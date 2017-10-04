Tennis drops finale to B-W

The Wildcats got wins from Gina Filkins and Grace Wacthtler at the No. 1 and No. 4 singles spots last Thursday, Sept. 28 in Baldwin, but let a few other close matches slip away.

"In our past matches, we have done a great job at when we are up big in a set we would put it away," Forde said. "We had multiple matches in their first sets where we were up 5-2 or 5-1 and lose. That was a big blow to those teams and can be hard to rebound after that. The girls stuck with it, but we saw a lot of close second sets not quite go our way."

As frustrating as it was to lose some close matches, Forde said he also saw some good things, including Filkins' 6-3, 6-4 win at No. 1 singles and Wachtler's 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 4.

"Grace Wachtler at four singles started to add more dimensions to her game with going up to the net more often and angling her volleys and it ended up being her quickest match of the season," Forde noted.

Forde also said the No. 1 doubles team of Olivia Kittleson and Elizabeth Radosevich looked good in their 7-5, 6-4 loss.

"Even though they couldn't pull out their match, certain things were clicking at the right time where they can be dangerous if they can both put it together," he said.

Subsectional play began this past Monday, Oct. 2 in Eau Claire and will continue with sectionals Wednesday, Oct. 4, in Wausau.