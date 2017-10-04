Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Tennis drops finale to B-W

    By Bob Burrows Today at 1:16 p.m.
    Wildcat No. 4 singles player Grace Wachtler returns a shot in her match against Baldwin-Woodville's Hannah Stit in the girls tennis team's last dual match of the season against the Blackhawks Thursday, Sept. 28, in Baldwin. Wachtler defeated Stit 6-0, 6-1, but the Blackhawks defeated the Wildcats, 5-2. Bob Burrows / RiverTown Multimedia 1 / 2
    River Falls' Sam Gregor follows through on a return in her match with No. 3 doubles partner Kalea Lemke in the Wildcat girls tennis team's last dual match of the season against Baldwin-Woodville Thursday, Sept. 28, in Baldwin. Bob Burrows / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 2

    Wildcat girls tennis coach Chad Forde said the Cats' 5-2 loss to Baldwin-Woodville in its regular season finale was disappointing, but he saw a lot of positives leading up to the beginning of postseason play this week.

    The Wildcats got wins from Gina Filkins and Grace Wacthtler at the No. 1 and No. 4 singles spots last Thursday, Sept. 28 in Baldwin, but let a few other close matches slip away.

    "In our past matches, we have done a great job at when we are up big in a set we would put it away," Forde said. "We had multiple matches in their first sets where we were up 5-2 or 5-1 and lose. That was a big blow to those teams and can be hard to rebound after that. The girls stuck with it, but we saw a lot of close second sets not quite go our way."

    As frustrating as it was to lose some close matches, Forde said he also saw some good things, including Filkins' 6-3, 6-4 win at No. 1 singles and Wachtler's 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 4.

    "Grace Wachtler at four singles started to add more dimensions to her game with going up to the net more often and angling her volleys and it ended up being her quickest match of the season," Forde noted.

    Forde also said the No. 1 doubles team of Olivia Kittleson and Elizabeth Radosevich looked good in their 7-5, 6-4 loss.

    "Even though they couldn't pull out their match, certain things were clicking at the right time where they can be dangerous if they can both put it together," he said.

    Subsectional play began this past Monday, Oct. 2 in Eau Claire and will continue with sectionals Wednesday, Oct. 4, in Wausau.

    Explore related topics:sportshigh schoolwildcatstennisHigh school
    Bob Burrows
    Bob Burrows has been sports editor at the River Falls Journal since 1996 and at the Hudson Star-Observer since 2009. Prior to joining the Journal, Burrows served as sports editor with Ledger Publications in Balsam Lake, Wis. A native of Bayonne, N.J. and a U.S. Navy veteran, Burrows attended Marquette University before completing his studies at UW-River Falls in 1992.
    BBurrows@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1047
    Advertisement
    randomness