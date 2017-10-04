Distractions don't phase spikers

The Cats managed to do both, taking part in the powder-puff football game Monday, Sept. 25 and coaching the boys volleyball tournament at the high school Tuesday, Sept. 26 before sweeping Chippewa Falls, 25-12, 25-6, 25-20, Thursday, Sept. 28. Kealy then gave her team the day off Friday, Sept. 29, to cheer on the football team in its 32-30 homecoming victory over Superior.

Kealy said she didn't want to deprive her players of any the homecoming festivities, including Monday's powder-puff football game.

"I had several people ask me if I was going to let them play or not," Kealy said. "I would never tell them they can't participate. Events like this are such an important part of their high school experience. I did give them a speech on staying injury free because we have a good thing going and need everyone healthy to make a run in the postseason."

The Cats kept that good thing going with a three-set Big Rivers Conference victory over Chippewa Falls that clinched at least a tie for their second straight BRC title and kept them undefeated on the season at 30-0.

Despite the lopsided scores, Kealy described her team's effort in the match as "underwhelming."

"Hard to believe that you can beat someone 25-12 and not be impressed with the effort," she noted. "Just goes to show that we have such high standards for ourself that we are not happy with our play unless we are performing at that mark. We know the areas that we need to focus on in the last two weeks of our regular season in order to be prepared come tournament time."

Halle Olson and Emily Banitt led the team with 10 kills each and Marissa Stockman had eight while Izzy Barr dished out 19 assists and Maddi Kealy had nine assists and a team-high four service aces. Sam Krueger led the defense with nine digs while Mariah Marg had six.

Coach Kealy said some members of her team got a bit of a wake-up call when they served as coaches for the boys' homecoming volleyball tournament last Tuesday.

"I love to see how they interpret the game and teach it to the guys," she said. "Every year I have one of my players that will say, 'it's like they aren't listening to what we tell them.' I always respond, 'huh, I've never felt that way before.' I think they can appreciate the coaches that have worked so hard to guide them once they are in that role themselves."

The Wildcats will host Ellsworth in a nonconference match Thursday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m. before playing in their final Saturday tournament of the season at Cannon Falls Oct. 7.

"We have seen some good competition there in years past and are looking forward to it," Kealy said.

River Falls was ranked eighth in the state in Division 1 in the Oct. 25 Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association poll.