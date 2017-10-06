Wildcat golfers short in state bid

River Falls finished with a team score of 399 to place sixth at the eight-team sectional. Onalaska won the team title with 359 and will be joined at next week's WIAA State Tournament in Madison by Eau Claire Memorial, who edged Stevens Point by one stroke with a 365 to finish second.

Emma Vik was the lone Wildcat to score in double digits with a round of 92 to tie for 14th place. Anna Cernohous shot 100 and Makaylin Harer had 103 while Jacqueline Balsiger and Hannah Harper each finished with 104.

Lexi Meade of Eau Claire Memorial won the sectional team title with a score of 76. Brooke Knutson of Westby/Viroqua (81), Molly Larsen of Tomah (83) and Ginny Yahnke of Sparta (84) qualified the state as individuals.

The Wildcats advanced to the sectional tournament by tying Eau Claire North for third place at last week's New Richmond Regional with scores of 405. Eau Claire North shot 409 at Monday's sectional to finish seventh.

Eau Claire Memorial won the regional team title with 381 followed by host New Richmond with 402.

Vik and Harper both posted scores of 99 to tie for ninth place in the individual standings while Balsiger finished 15th with a score of 102. Harer rounded out the Cats' team total with a round of 105 while Cernohous finished with 111.

Eau Claire Memorial's Meade fired a 76 to win the individual regional title.