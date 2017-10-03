Wildcats soccer struggles for goals

River Falls dropped a 5-0 decision to conference-leading and third-ranked Eau Claire Memorial Tuesday, Sept. 26, in Eau Claire before falling 3-1 at home Thursday, Sept. 28, to Chippewa Falls.

The Wildcats will look to regain their winning ways when they visit Eau Claire North (3-5-1) this Thursday, Oct. 5. They will host Hudson (6-2-0) in the final home game of the regular season Tuesday, Oct. 10, before traveling to Menomonie (0-7-1) Thursday, Oct. 12.

Last Tuesday sat Eau Claire Memorial (8-0-1) the Old Abes scored all five of their goals in the first half and outshot the Wildcats 10-1 in their 5-0 victory. Wildcat goalkeeper Jari Zoller finished with five saves.

Thursday at home against Chippewa Falls, the Cardinals scored the only goal of the first half in the 25th minute and went up 2-0 on a breakaway goal four minutes into the second half.

Junior defender Sam Fosler deposited a perfectly placed shot from the right side into the top left corner for an unassisted goal at the 59:55 mark to cut the Cardinal lead to 2-1, but Chippewa added an insurance goal in the closing minutes to hold on for the 2-1 win.

Zoller finished with seven saves as the Cardinals outshot the Wildcats, 10-5. Chippewa Falls also had a 12-2 advantage in corner kicks.

Following next Thursday's regular season finale at Menomonie the Wildcats will begin postseason play in the WIAA Division 2 regionals Thursday, Oct. 19.