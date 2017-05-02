Golfers fare well in busy week

On Monday, Skogen tied for second with a score of 39 and Max Morrow finished fifth with a 40 to lead the Cats to a first-place team score of 164 in a BRC match in River Falls.

"The winds were brutal with 40 mile-an-hour gusts," head coach Josh Bazey said. "River Falls can play very tough and with the wind, it made it that much more difficult. Our guys responded really well and were able to grind out a score of 164."

Taylor Thompson carded a 41 and Jesse Cudd added a 44 to account for the Wildcat team total while Jaxon Knotek came in with 48.

River Falls finished two strokes ahead of Eau Claire Memorial and three strokes ahead of Eau Claire North.

Last Thursday at Lake Wissota in Chippewa Falls, Skogen and Knotek each posted rounds of 39 but the Cats came up six strokes short of the Old Abes in third place with a total of 162. Morrow finished with a 41 and Cud had a 43 while Thompson rounded out the Wildcat lineup with 46.

The Cats played better two days earlier at Lake Hallie but so did the other conference teams. River Falls posted a season-low 156 to tie Eau Claire North but Memorial took top honors with 154 while Chippewa Falls was second with 155. The top five teams were separated by just five strokes.

"It goes to show that one little mistake that adds a stroke here and there can cause you a spot or two in the results," Bazey noted.

Last Monday, April 17, the Wildcats played well on a tough Stillwater Country Club Course to post an 18-hole team score of 319, good enough for seventh place in the 26-team field. Edina took top honors with 293.

Skogen paced the Cats with a round of 75 and Knotek scored 76 while Morrow and Thompson each carded 84s.

Saturday, back at Lake Wissota for the Chippewa Falls Invitational, Skogen earned medalist honors with score of 72 as the Cats placed second, two strokes behind Eau Claire Memorial.

"Saturday we played our best round of the year," Bazey said. "We had some fresh guys step up. Max Morrow has turned out to be a very consistent guy for us, and he shot a solid 79. We finished it out with two solid scores from Jesse Cudd and Taylor Thompson, both with 81s."

The Wildcats were scheduled to visit Wild Ridge Golf Course in Eau Claire Tuesday, April 25, for another BRC match before taking part in the Onalaska Invitational Friday, April 28, at the La Crosse Country Club.