Wildcat soccer, golf, battle the elements

Senior captain Kinsey Ruemmele tallied a first half goal and freshman Ella Durocher scored notched her first career varsity goal in the second half while goalkeeper Kiera LaCroix recorded her second straight shutout.

One day earlier the Cats posted a 3-0 nonconference win over Osceola on goals by Ruemmele, Sydney Debroux and Jacqueline Balsiger.

The Wildcat golf team was also in action Tuesday with a 9-hole BRC match at a wet and soggy Wild Ridge Golf Course in Eau Claire and tied Rice Lake for second place with a score of 163, ten strokes behind host Eau Claire Memorial. Blake Skogen fired a 38 to finish in a four-way tie for third place in the individual standings.

The Wildcat baseball team's scheduled game against Rice Lake Tuesday and the boys' tennis team's match at Lake City, Minn., were both postponed and will be made up at a later date while the Wildcat softball doubleheader against Menomonie was rescheduled for Tuesday, May 2, in Menomonie.