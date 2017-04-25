Booters split in BRC

Two days later, the Cats went toe-to-toe with fifth ranked Eau Claire Memorial early before the Old Abes pulled away for a 3-1 conference win.

River Falls, now 2-2 overall, 1-1 in the BRC, hosted Chippewa Falls April 25 and will take on conference newcomer Superior on the road Thursday, April 27.

Last Tuesday at Rice Lake, Leanna Becker scored the only goal of the game off an assist from Gina Filkins to give the Cats a 1-0 victory.

Their keeper kept them in the game," River Falls coach Charles Conley noted. "They were a very solid, much improved squad, but we played well."

Thursday at Eau Claire Memorial, the Old Abes got on the board early before sophomore Sydney Debroux tied it up with a goal in the 24th minute, assisted by Aleah Nelson.

Memorial scored again before halftime to take a 2-1 lead and held the Cats to just one shot in the second half while adding an insurance goal for a 3-1 win.

Goalkeeper Kiera LaCroix finished with 11 saves in the loss.