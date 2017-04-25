Search
    Netters fall to Hudson

    By Bob Burrows Today at 6:43 a.m.
    Wildcat Aaron Schmidt runs down a shot at the net in his 4-6, 4-6 loss to Hudson's Brock Wimer last Thursday in River Falls. Bob Burrows / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 2
    River Falls' Hugo Schreckenberg hits a hard smash for a point in his three-set win over Hudson's Tyler Grosz in the Wildcat boys' tennis team's 5-2 loss to the Raiders last Thursday at the high school courts. Bob Burrows / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 2

    High School Tennis

    Hugo Schreckenberg and Matt Myers pulled out three-set victories, but those were the only points the Wildcats were able to muster in a 5-2 loss to Hudson in a Big Rivers Conference tennis match in River Falls last Thursday.

    Schreckenberg recovered from a 1-6 opening set loss to Hudson's Tyler Grosz at No. 1 singles to win the last two sets, 7-6, 6-4, while Myers bounced back from a loss in the second set to defeat Andrew Bolles, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 at No. 4 singles.

    "On another day we may have gotten another result, but today was today," Wildcat coach David Markson said. "Kudos to Hugo and Matt for persevering against tough opposition. They both fought hard throughout their matches and didn't give up when things weren't going well."

    Aric Avestruz lost a tough 5-7, 3-6 decision at No. 2 singles and Aaron Schmidt went down 4-6, 4-6 at No. 3 to tilt the outcome in Hudson's favor. The Raiders doubles play with the Cats' No. 1 team of Hunter Squire and Sawyer Olson providing the stiffest competition in a 4-6, 4-6 loss to undefeated Toby Haynor and Isaac Young.

    "Two and three doubles struggled mightily, but our No. 1 doubles played their best match to date and nearly caught the undefeated Hudson pair on an off day," Markson noted.

    The loss was the first of the season for the Wildcats, who will visit Menomonie for a BRC match Thursday, April 27.

