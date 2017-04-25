Netters fall to Hudson

Schreckenberg recovered from a 1-6 opening set loss to Hudson's Tyler Grosz at No. 1 singles to win the last two sets, 7-6, 6-4, while Myers bounced back from a loss in the second set to defeat Andrew Bolles, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 at No. 4 singles.

"On another day we may have gotten another result, but today was today," Wildcat coach David Markson said. "Kudos to Hugo and Matt for persevering against tough opposition. They both fought hard throughout their matches and didn't give up when things weren't going well."

Aric Avestruz lost a tough 5-7, 3-6 decision at No. 2 singles and Aaron Schmidt went down 4-6, 4-6 at No. 3 to tilt the outcome in Hudson's favor. The Raiders doubles play with the Cats' No. 1 team of Hunter Squire and Sawyer Olson providing the stiffest competition in a 4-6, 4-6 loss to undefeated Toby Haynor and Isaac Young.

"Two and three doubles struggled mightily, but our No. 1 doubles played their best match to date and nearly caught the undefeated Hudson pair on an off day," Markson noted.

The loss was the first of the season for the Wildcats, who will visit Menomonie for a BRC match Thursday, April 27.