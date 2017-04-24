Falcon roundup: Softball sweeps Martin Luther

Payton Speckel struck out eight of the first nine batters she faced in the opener and Ali Krohn and Mady Bunnell drove in three runs each in a 9-1 Falcon victory.

Speckel finished with nine strikeouts without a walk while allowing one unearned run on four hits while Bunnell had an RBI single in the third inning and a two-run home run in the fifth.

Borchardt went 3-for-3 and drove in six runs with two doubles and a three-run home run in the sixth to give the Falcons a 13-3 mercy-rule win.

Maddie Studnicka added a two-run home run and Amber Galloway drove in two runs while Carolyn Griswold picked up the win in the circle.

The Falcons, now 10-15 overall, will host UW-Stout in a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at Ramer Field. They will travel to St. Paul to face Northwestern Thursday, April 20, before hitting the road for weekend twin bills at UW-Platteville Saturday, April 22, and UW-Oshkosh Sunday, April 23.

Sprints have big day at Gustavus

David Paynotta won the 200- and 400-meter dashes and Janari Glover took the 100-meter dash title at the Gustavus Adolphus Lee Krough Track and Field Invitational Saturday in St. Peter, Minn.

Paynotta ran the fastest 400-meter dash of his life to win the race with a time of 48.51 seconds. He took the 200-meter dash title in 21.7 seconds while Glover won the 100-meter dash in 11.04 seconds.

Grace Curran placed fourth in the 100-meter dash in 12.61 seconds and Sheralynn Linkert was fourth in the 400-meter hurdles in one minute, 5.31 seconds to lead the Falcon women.

UWRF's multi and 10k athletes will compete this Thursday and Friday, April 20-21, at the Phil Esten Challenge at UW-La Crosse. The rest of the Falcon crew will be competing Saturday, April 22, in St. Paul at the Holst Invitational, hosted by Concordia-St. Paul.

UWRF to add women's lacrosse

UWRF announced last week it will be adding women's lacrosse as its 17th varsity sport beginning in the 2018-19 academic year.

UWRF will become the first public institution in the area to sponsor women's lacrosse as a varsity sport in any of the three NCAA divisions. Currently there are 282 Division III institutions that sponsor lacrosse, including approximately 30 in the upper Midwest.

"We have been exploring the possibility of adding women's lacrosse for a number of years," UWRF interim athletic director Crystal Lanning said. "Given the growth of girls and women's lacrosse in the area and our recent facility renovations, the timing was right to make the move and we will be positioned to produce a highly competitive team."

A search for a full-time head coach will be initiated in the coming weeks, with the position starting in 2017-18 to allow a full-year recruitment period, build a competitive schedule and purchase equipment. The team will practice and compete at David Smith Stadium at Ramer Field.