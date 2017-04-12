Search
    Cats blank Raiders in BRC opener

    By Bob Burrows Today at 9:31 a.m.
    Jaxin Larson delivers a pitch to the plate in the Wildcat baseball team's 3-0 win at Hudson Tuesday, April 11. Bob Burrows / RiverTown Multimedia

    Senior righthander Jaxin Larson tossed a complete game, 4-hit shutout and sophomore Adam Feyereisen had three hits and two RBI as River Falls defeated Hudson, 3-0, in the Big Rivers Conference opener for both teams Tuesday, April 11, at Grandview Park in Hudson.

    The two teams will meet again Thursday, April 13, at 4:30 p.m. at First National Bank of River Falls Field.

    Zach Hadzima scored on a wild pitch in the top of the third and the Wildcats got two more runs in the fifth when Mitchell Feyereisen and Ryan Flanagan scored on a single by Adam Feyereisen.

    Hudson had runners at second and third with the tying run at the plate in the bottom of the seventh but Larson got a pop out to shortstop to end the game.

    Larson struck out two and walked three while Hadzima, Dylan Penny, Noah Langer and Joey Davis contributed one hit each in the win.

