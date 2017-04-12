Cats blank Raiders in BRC opener

The two teams will meet again Thursday, April 13, at 4:30 p.m. at First National Bank of River Falls Field.

Zach Hadzima scored on a wild pitch in the top of the third and the Wildcats got two more runs in the fifth when Mitchell Feyereisen and Ryan Flanagan scored on a single by Adam Feyereisen.

Hudson had runners at second and third with the tying run at the plate in the bottom of the seventh but Larson got a pop out to shortstop to end the game.

Larson struck out two and walked three while Hadzima, Dylan Penny, Noah Langer and Joey Davis contributed one hit each in the win.