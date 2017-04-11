Wildcats shine at MSU Showcase

The Wildcats finished with 42 points, just two points behind fourth place White Bear Lake. Elk River took the team title with 93 points followed by Stillwater with 68 and East Ridge with 63.

Fritz, Hines, Creen and Klechefski edged the foursome from Forest Lake by less than four-tenths of a second to win the 4x200 relay with a time of one minute, 35.64 seconds, while Wright cleared 12-feet, 6-inches in the pole vault to take second place behind East Ridge's Alec Wittman, who made 12-9. Wright also placed ninth in the high jump with a height of 6-0.

Fritz just missed a new school mark in the 200-meter dash with a second-place time of 23.44 seconds, just four-hundredths of a second off Hunter Henk's record of 23.4 from the 2016 All-American Invite. Fritz also placed fourth in the 60-meter dash in 7.27 seconds while Klechefski contributed a seventh-place time of 24.05 in the 200.

River Falls' 4x400-meter relay team of Karl Linton, Payton Flood, Jared Syverson and Charlie Radosevich boosted the Wildcats team score by combining for a fifth-place time of 3:41.39, while Evan Rank and Paul Skogen both scored points in the triple jump. Rank finished sixth with a distance of 40-feet, 4.5 inches and Skogen was seventh with 39-10.75.

Will Bohnert finished ninth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:08.5 and was 15th in the 1600 in 4:47.8 while Flood was the top Wildcat in the 400-meter dash with a 10th-place time of 54.23 seconds. Alex Kotowski led the shot putters with a 19th-place throw of 40-05.5.

In the girls competition, the 4x800-meter relay team of Tessa Rayne, Calla Dexheimer, Megdaline Weideman and Sarah Schneckenberger picked up the only Wildcat point of the day by combining for an eighth-place time of 10:27.27, just fifteen-hundredths of a second away from the school record set in 2008.

In the 4x400-meter relay, Rayne, Alaina Syverson, Schneckenberger and Madeline Peters placed 11th in 4:26.14, while the 4x200 relay team of Syverson, Maddie Raverty, Madison Grundstrom and Weideman finished 14th in 1:56.75.

Dexheimer placed 12th in the 1,600-meter run in 5:39.09, while Heidi Rixmann was 10th in the long jump with a leap of 15-4.75 and Lynsey Bilicke finished 16th in the triple jump with a distance of 31-6.5.

East Ridge won the girls team title with 48 points followed by Forest Lake with 43.5 and Robbinsdale Armstrong with 42.

The Wildcats competed at the Menomonie Invitational Tuesday, April 4, at UW-River Falls Knowles Center and will travel to Menomonie for a meet Thursday, April 13, before hosting the Wisconsin-Minnesota Border Battle Friday, April 21, at the high school track.