Next man up for Wildcats

"The field is wide open and there are a lot of spots up for grabs," Bishop said. "Anytime you have that, it creates healthy competition among the players. I'm excited for the new opportunities our guys have coming into this year."

Key losses to graduation included infielder Trey Larson and pitcher/first baseman Lucas Luedtke, who are both starting as true freshmen at Winona State University and University of Minnesota-Morris, respectively.

Four-year catcher Logan Schmidt has also moved on to college ball at St. John's University, where he is sitting out his freshman season while recovering from hip surgery.

Junior Joey Davis stepped in admirably behind the plate after Schmidt was injured last season. And when former Wildcat and current New York Yankee minor league pitcher J.P. Feyereisen needed someone to work with this past winter, he called on Davis to catch his 95 mph fastball.

"Joey was forced to grow up fast last year, but that should serve him well heading into his junior year," Bishop said. "That, along with catching J.P .Feyereisen's bullpens all winter as he prepared for his season with the Yankees; you can't get much better bullpen work than that if you're a high school catcher!"

Sophomore Jake Bergmanis will back up Davis behind the plate.

The most experienced group on the field for the Wildcats this season will be in the outfield. Senior Mason Graetz is the Cats' top returning hitter after batting .321 and earning All-Big Rivers Conference honorable mention a year ago while senior Mitchell Feyereisen returns to the starting lineup after hitting .292 with a team-high six doubles. Jaxin Larson, Bailey Ronnestrand and Noah Langer look to round out the outfield after successful American Legion seasons last summer.

Infield will be the most untested group heading into 2017. Senior Zach Hadzima and sophomore Adam Feyereisen will anchor the middle infield while senior Dylan Penny, junior Ryan Flanigan and sophomore Logan Graetz will hold down the corners.

"Although we don't return any everyday infielders from last spring, we have a group of guys who proved themselves in Legion ball and I'm confident we'll be solid defensively in our infield," Bishop said.

In addition to losing Luedtke on the mound, the Cats also said goodbye to Alan Norman and Ben Dumont. The three accounted for 100 of the Wildcats' 160 innings pitched last season.

Junior Jake Lindsay is back after pitching 33 innings in eight appearances as a sophomore while Mitchell Feyereisen, Larson and Flanigan all saw action in legion ball last summer.

"Along with these four there are others who will be called on at times as well," Bishop said. "We have a lot of guys who can pitch; some of them showing good promise throughout the Legion season last summer. All will be called upon at some point during a busy spring schedule."

Eau Claire North is tabbed as the preseason favorite in the BRC with Eau Claire Memorial, Chippewa Falls and Hudson next in line. The Wildcats are picked to finish in the bottom half of the league.

On top of a competitive BRC this year, the Cats are also playing a very tough nonconference schedule against several quality metro teams, including Blaine, Centennial, Park Cottage Grove and East Ridge.

"No question our schedule will present some great opportunities to challenge our team," Bishop said. "Like every year, consistency will be a huge key for us this season. If our pitching and defense are consistent, I'm confident both are good enough to keep us in any game. Our offensive focus year in and year out is executing the little things and being a tough out. We know if we can accomplish these base standards that we'll be in every game."

The Wildcats open the 2017 season this week with road games Thursday, April 6, at Simley and Friday, April 7, at Blaine. They open BRC play Thursday, April 11, at Hudson before hosting Hudson in the home opener at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at First National Bank of River Falls Field.