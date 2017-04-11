Golfers on par early

The Cats won the two-day Western Wisconsin Invitational at Bristol Ridge in Somerset and Pheasant Hills in Hammond by three strokes last Friday and Saturday before finishing sixth out of 20 teams on a cold, windy Monday at the Hudson Invitational at Troy Burne.

After the busy start, head coach Joshua Bazey said the team is looking forward to a week of good practice.

"We definitely had our struggles at Troy Burne," he said. "We had some guys that were struggling with some swings so we really had to grind out some scores, and we did that. We're looking forward to getting back to practice the rest of this week to make some improvements."

The Cats shot 334 last Friday at Bristol Ridge and 332 Saturday at Pheasant Hills to win the 23-team title for the second straight year with a total of 666, three strokes better than Chippewa Falls. Jaxon Knotek posted back-to-back 79s to tie for third with a two-day total of 158 while Blake Skogen shot 78 Friday and 81 Saturday to tie for fifth with 159.

Max Morrow finished with 172 (86-86), Jesse Cudd had 177 (91-86) and Wyatt Brunholzl scored 185 (98-87) to round out the Wildcat scoring.

"Overall, the tournament went very well," Bazey said about the season-opening invite, which is hosted by Somerset and Baldwin-Woodville. "Course management is a key at Bristol Ridge and our players managed the courses really well both days despite some really tough conditions with the wind. There is definite room for improvement though ... we feel we left a few strokes out on the course."

The Cats dealt with even windier conditions and colder temperatures at the Hudson Invitational at Troy Burne this past Monday and still managed to post a team score of 337.

Knotek and Skogen each fired rounds of 80 with Knotek placing eighth and Skogen 10th based on tiebreakers. Cudd contributed a score of 84 while Morrow carded 93.

The Wildcats are off the rest of this week and return to action at the 18-hole Stillwater Invitational Monday, April 17, at Stillwater Country Club.