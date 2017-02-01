Cats get some revenge

River Falls' coach Zac Campbell said his team was as prepared and motivated for the rematch with Hudson as it has been for any game this season.

"The previous game against Hudson in early December still left a bad taste in our mouth," he said. "Obviously our team is a lot different from the previous game, but the way the boys carried themselves speaks volumes to the maturity we've had over the year."

The Cats had the Raiders on their heels early and never let up, shooting 63.6 percent from the floor for the game, including a 5-for-5 night by Aaron Baillargeon and a 4-for-4 effort from Zach Hadzima. Baillargeon and Hadzima were two of four Wildcats in double figures with Jaxon Knotek leading all scorers with 25.

"Obviously when Jaxon can hit shots, it loosens everything up for everyone else on our team, and he did that early on Friday," Campbell noted.

Two straight 3-pointers and a layup by Knotek snapped an early 9-9 tie and opened up a 17-9 lead for the Cats and they never trailed the rest of the way.

Seven-straight points by Baillargeon widened the gap to 30-14 with seven minutes left in the half and three-straight putbacks by Ryan Spafford, Knotek and Hadzima extended the lead to 42-21 at the break. The Wildcats opened up their biggest lead of the game, 61-36, on a drive by Hadzima with nine minutes remaining.

Knotek hit four 3-pointers on his way to a 25-point night while Baillargeon finished with a career-high 14 points. Hadzima finished with 12 points in the victory while Travis Spafford contributed 10.

"We continue to get other guys evolving and building confidence in themselves, which has really helped on the offensive end with the attention given to Jaxon and Travis," Campbell said.

Hadzima also dished out a team-high five assists and had a pair of steals while Aric Avestruz made three steals and Knotek had two. Knotek, Hadzima and Travis Spafford each pulled down four rebounds.

"We knew we would have a tough time defending them as they can beat you in so many ways with their quickness and explosiveness to the glass," Campbell said about the Raiders, who suffered just their second Big Rivers Conference loss in six games. "We weathered their offensive on-set for most of the games and made more runs than they did, which was a big goal of ours coming into the game."

The win was the second straight for the Wildcats (6-8 overall, 2-4 BRC), coming four nights after a 62-42 nonconference win over Holmen last Monday.

Knotek finished with 23 points, five rebounds and two steals and Travis Spafford scored 13 points while Ryan Spafford had five points and a team-high six rebounds.

"Ryan Spafford did a great job for us off the bench and provided a spark that we need from him every game," Campbell said.

Hadzima finished with nine points and a team-high six assists while Macguire Flood came off the bench to contribute seven points.

"Macguire Flood was 3-for-3 from the floor and did a great job of possessing the basketball, as our entire team did," said Campbell, pointing to the Cats 18-to-10 assist to turnover ratio.

The Wildcats hit the road for a pair of BRC games this week, at Menomonie Tuesday, Jan. 31, and at Rice Lake Friday, Feb. 3.