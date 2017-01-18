Tough love paying off for Cats

"Before the dual, I told them they're all going to get tired, but they still needed to dig deep and find a way to compete hard for six full minutes, and they did," Black said. "We had five come from behind wins because our kids had more guts than their opponent and they were willing to work when they were tired."

Junior Glen Pendleton brought the crowd to its feet in the second match of the night when he pinned Cardinal Caleb Lau at the 3 minute, 49 second mark after trailing the entire match. It was the first varsity win for the junior, who moved up to 170 pounds to replace injured starter Tyler Johnson.

"His match gave the rest of our team a little boost," Black said about Pendleton's win. "He's a great young man and works his tail off. We're all happy for him because his dedication is starting to pay off. He's one of those kids that everyone hopes does well because he just does things the right way."

Sophomore Chance Kamrowski followed up Pendleton's win with a come-from-behind 12-10 decision at 182 pounds. Later in the match, Sophomore Bennet Cernohous fell behind early before coming back for a 12-8 decision at 106, and freshman Cooper Andrea came out on the winning side of a wild 22-20 decision at 120.

Junior Luke Killian put an exclamation point on the team's victory by fighting back for a 10-6 decision in the final match of the night at 152 pounds.

"Luke has also been doing great the last few weeks," Black said. "He's pushing himself harder than we've seen and he's believing in his ability. He has a good wrestling feel and when he throws caution to the wind and just wrestles, he's very good and fun to watch. For him to close out the dual meet the way he did should give him a little boost of confidence for the rest of the season."

Freshman Spencer Cernohous, sophomore Nathan Fuller and senior Joshua Langlois contributed pins at 113, 145 and 220 pounds, respectively, and junior Michael Rebozo earned a 18-0 technical fall at 126 while Mitchell Williamson picked up a forfeit at 285 to round out the River Falls scoring.

Black described Thursday night as "a very good night for our team."

"Glen, Chance, Bennet, Cooper and Luke all just kept wrestling until the final whistle, and it was a great example to everyone in our program what 'grit' looks like," he said. "It's easy for our community to support a group of guys who compete that way."

The Cats will get back to training hard this week in preparation for the St. Croix Falls Invitational at 10 a.m. this Saturday.

"Overall, this group has responded well to some tough love," Black said. "If what we do is motivated by love, we're going to see some great things from them."