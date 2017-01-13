Fusion post three wins and tie

St. Croix Valley started the week with a 3-2 victory over the Western Wisconsin Stars (Somerset/New Richmond) in a make-up game Jan. 2, and shut out the St. Paul Blades, 7-0, Jan. 3, before a Jan. 5, 7-1 conference win over the Cardinals. They ended the week by playing to a 1-1 tie with sixth-ranked Fond du Lac on Saturday morning in River Falls.

The Fusion, now 9-2-2 overall, 1-0-0 in BRC play, hosted Webster/Siren/Grantsburg Tuesday, Jan. 10, and will host Eau Claire/Altoona in a conference game Thursday, Jan. 12, before facing Stevens Point at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Wildcat Centre.

Last Monday against the Western Wisconsin Stars, the Fusion trailed 2-0 after two periods of play before Kamryn Jacobs scored a natural hat trick in the third period, the last two goals 18 seconds apart, to lift the Fusion to a 3-2 win. Jordan Erickson assisted on two of Jacobs' goals while Natalie Gabbert also earned an assist. Goaltender Ellen Coggio finished with 27 saves as the Stars outshot the Fusion, 29-23.

"That was a great third period from Kam and her linemates," head coach Matt Cranston said. "Coggio played another good game and a nice sectional win that could be important at sectional seeding time."

Tuesday night against the St. Paul Blades (Como Park co-op), Jacobs had two goals and three assists, Katy Anderson scored a pair of power-play goals, and Coggio and Olivia Klund combined for the shutout in a 7-0 St. Croix Valley victory.

Gabbert contributed a goal and two assists and Anna Albrightson and Taylar Meier scored a goal each while Gabby Bresina earned an assist for her first varsity point.

The Fusion kept pouring it on in their BRC opener two nights later against Chippewa Falls/Menomonie with Jacobs scoring twice and a pair of freshmen — Lilly Accola and Abbie DeLong — both netting their first varsity goals on their birthdays.

Anderson, Albrightson and Meier added a goal apiece and Coggio and Klund combined to stop 12 of the 13 shots they faced as the Fusion outshot the Cardinals, 31-13.

"I thought we played a good game," Cranston said. "It was fun to see Lilly and Abbie get their first goal. CFM had an off night and we took advantage of the situation."

The Fusion wrapped up the week with a 1-1 overtime tie with sixth-ranked Fond du Lac.

The Warbirds took advantage of an early St. Croix Valley penalty to score a power-play goal 1:56 into the game but the Fusion answered six minutes later when Amber DeLong took a pass in the slot and went five-hole to tie things up. Albrightson and Meier assisted on the play.

That's the way the score remained through the rest of regulation and overtime, despite St. Croix Valley outshooting Fond du Lac, 47-30, and hitting the post five times.

"Great game for both teams," Cranston said. "We played well firing 47 shots at a great goalie."

Coggio finished with 29 saves in the stalemate.