Wildcats finish seventh at Northern Badger

Melrose-Mindoro took the Division 1 title with 271 points while Neillsville-Greenwood-Loyal was a close second with 267.5. Osceola was third with 203 followed by Northwestern with 162, Baldwin-Woodville with 154, Somerset with 139 and River Falls with 137.5.

Spring Valley/Elmwood won the Division 2 title with 208 points while Boyceville claimed the Division 3 title with 228.5.

Williamson took Nick Rueth of Neillsville-Greenwood-Loyal to two overtimes before dropping a 6-1 decision in the championship match at 285 pounds.

He earned a bye in the first round before posting a 9-1 major decision over Jordan Rouzer of Turtle Lake/Clayton. He beat Noah Novotney of Boyceville, 3-2 in his quarterfinal match and Takoda Lee of Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe, 9-4 in the semifinals.

Rebozo posted a 16-6 major decision over Garrett Deleasky of Phillips in the first round and a 14-6 major decision over Jeb Keefer of Flambeau in his second round match before his quarterfinal opponent, Zach Anglin of Bayfield/Washburn, withdrew due to injury. He lost his semifinal match by fall to eventual champion Bailey Gillett of Cadott before coming back to beat Alec McCray of Baldwin-Woodville, 2-1 to take third place.

Senior Joshua Langlois recovered from a quarterfinal loss to eventual 220-pound champion Tanner Johnson of Osceola to place eighth, while Luke Killian and Tyler Johnson finished 11th at 145 and 170 pounds, respectively.

Sophomore Bennet Cernohous (106), freshman Spencer Cernohous (113), junior Nik Blaubach (160) and senior Zac Ottarson (195) all went 2-2 to earn team points while sophomore Jack Hines won his second-round match at 152 pounds to round out the Wildcat scoring.

The Cats return to Big Rivers Conference action with a dual at Eau Claire Memorial Thursday, Jan. 5, and will host Chippewa Falls at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Meyer Middle School.