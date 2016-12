High school games snowed out

All River Falls High School sporting events scheduled for Friday night, Dec. 16, have been canceled due to the impending snowstorm.

The Wildcat boys basketball game against Menomonie, scheduled for 7:15 p.m. tonight at the high school, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Jan, 17. The girls basketball game at Menomonie and the St. Croix Valley Fusion girls hockey game against New Richmond/Somerset at the Wildcat Centre, will be made up at dates yet to be determined.

