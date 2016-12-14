Raiders burst Cats' bubble

"A very classic Hudson-River Falls battle where no lead is ever comfortable and grit often wins out," Wildcat coach Zac Campbell noted. "The past four matchups had all gone our way. Unfortunately, Hudson was much better down the stretch than us in this game."

River Falls jumped out to a 9-0 lead and led 38-30 at the break before widening the gap to 52-37 when Jaxon Knotek found Ryan Spafford for an easy layup six minutes into the second half.

Hudson (2-0) chipped away and outscored the Wildcats 20-8 over the next six minutes to pull to within one, 58-57, before two free throws by Knotek and two more by Zach Hadzima, following a steal, gave River Falls a five-point lead 62-57, with six minutes remaining.

Hudson took its first lead of the game, 64-62, on a 3-pointer by Mitch Monson with 4:10 left and led 66-64 before Knotek hit a fade-away jumper from the baseline to tie the score 66-66, with 2:45 remaining.

Matthew Barnard hit two free throws 11 seconds later to give Hudson the lead for good, and the Cats came up empty on three straight possessions while the Raiders scored the next four times they touched the ball.

Campbell said he did a poor job preparing the Wildcats for their conference opener against their biggest rival.

"I lost our rotation in the second half and did a very poor job of keeping our team fresh in a game that had a lot more possessions than our previous two games played," he said. "I feel bad for the boys that I did not put them in the best spot possible to have a chance to win the game, and I've told them they will get better from me the rest of the season."

Knotek finished with a career-high 33 points in the loss behind five 3-pointers and a 10-for-11 night from the free-throw line. Travis Spafford contributed 13 points while Ryan Spafford had 10 points, five rebounds and three assists. Adam Feyereisen was the Cats' top rebounder with six while dishing out three assists and making two steals.

The Cats committed just 10 turnovers against the high-pressure Raider defense but shot 39.6 percent from the field (21-of-53) compared to 55.1 percent (27-of-49) for Hudson. The Cats were also outrebounded, 34-26.

River Falls got to the free-throw line an astonishing 30 times and made 21, but Campbell said the team's half-court efficiency wasn't what it needed to be.

"In large part due to fatigue, which I did a poor job of managing," he noted.

The game was a stark contrast to the Wildcats' home opener three nights earlier when they shot 59 percent from the field and outrebounded Baldwin-Woodville 25-18 in a 73-33 win over the Blackhawks.

"The boys did a great job of not only pressuring up hard, but executing and getting the ball to proper spots," Campbell said.

Knotek led the Wildcats with 22 points, seven rebounds and three steals while Travis Spafford and Aric Avestruz contributed nine points each and Wyatt Porter scored eight. Feyereisen chipped in with five points, four assists, two blocked shots and two steals.

The Wildcats lost to St. Paul HIghland Park, 53-44, this past Tuesday, Dec. 13, and will host Menomonie in a BRC matchup at 7:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16.