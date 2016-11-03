Search
    Wildcat volleyball falls in state quarterfinals

    By Bob Burrows on Nov 3, 2016 at 11:44 p.m.
    River Falls seniors Emma Kozitza (11) and Sophie Langlois (13) embrace after playing their final match as Wildcat teammates at the WIAA State Volleyball Tournament Thursday night, Nov. 3, at the Resch Center in Green Bay. (River Falls Journal photo by Bob Burrows)

    The Wildcat volleyball team couldn't maintain its early momentum and lost to Sun Prairie, 25-23, 14-25, 23-25, 17-25, in a WIAA State Tournament quarterfinal match Thursday night, Nov. 3, at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

    It was River Falls first appearance ever at the WIAA State Volleyball Tournament.

    Tied 23-23 in the opening set, back-to-back kills by freshman Halle Olson gave the Cats the 25-23 win.

    Sun Prairie jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the second set and the Cats never got any closer as the Cardinals evened the match.

    The Wildcats regained momentum early in the third set, rolling out to a 7-1 lead. But Sun Prairie crept back in and tied the score 20-20 before outscoring the Cats 5-3 down the stretch to take a 2-set-to-1 lead.

    Sun Prairie went on a 4-0 run to break a 12-12 tie and never looked back in its 25-15 fourth set, match-clinching win.

    Olson led the Cats with 18 kills and came up with 11 digs while senior Sophie Langlois contributed 8 kills and a pair of blocks. Junior Izzy Barr dished out 34 assists while junior Sam Krueger had a team-high 13 digs.

    See the Nov. 10 print edition of the River Falls Journal for the complete story.

    Bob Burrows
    Bob Burrows has been sports editor at the River Falls Journal since 1996 and at the Hudson Star-Observer since 2009. Prior to joining the Journal, Burrows served as sports editor with Ledger Publications in Balsam Lake, Wis. A native of Bayonne, N.J. and a U.S. Navy veteran, Burrows attended Marquette University before completing his studies at UW-River Falls in 1992.
    BBurrows@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1047
