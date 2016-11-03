Wildcat volleyball falls in state quarterfinals
The Wildcat volleyball team couldn't maintain its early momentum and lost to Sun Prairie, 25-23, 14-25, 23-25, 17-25, in a WIAA State Tournament quarterfinal match Thursday night, Nov. 3, at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
It was River Falls first appearance ever at the WIAA State Volleyball Tournament.
Tied 23-23 in the opening set, back-to-back kills by freshman Halle Olson gave the Cats the 25-23 win.
Sun Prairie jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the second set and the Cats never got any closer as the Cardinals evened the match.
The Wildcats regained momentum early in the third set, rolling out to a 7-1 lead. But Sun Prairie crept back in and tied the score 20-20 before outscoring the Cats 5-3 down the stretch to take a 2-set-to-1 lead.
Sun Prairie went on a 4-0 run to break a 12-12 tie and never looked back in its 25-15 fourth set, match-clinching win.
Olson led the Cats with 18 kills and came up with 11 digs while senior Sophie Langlois contributed 8 kills and a pair of blocks. Junior Izzy Barr dished out 34 assists while junior Sam Krueger had a team-high 13 digs.
See the Nov. 10 print edition of the River Falls Journal for the complete story.