Wildcat volleyball falls in state quarterfinals

It was River Falls first appearance ever at the WIAA State Volleyball Tournament.

Tied 23-23 in the opening set, back-to-back kills by freshman Halle Olson gave the Cats the 25-23 win.

Sun Prairie jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the second set and the Cats never got any closer as the Cardinals evened the match.

The Wildcats regained momentum early in the third set, rolling out to a 7-1 lead. But Sun Prairie crept back in and tied the score 20-20 before outscoring the Cats 5-3 down the stretch to take a 2-set-to-1 lead.

Sun Prairie went on a 4-0 run to break a 12-12 tie and never looked back in its 25-15 fourth set, match-clinching win.

Olson led the Cats with 18 kills and came up with 11 digs while senior Sophie Langlois contributed 8 kills and a pair of blocks. Junior Izzy Barr dished out 34 assists while junior Sam Krueger had a team-high 13 digs.

