    Watch Wildcat volleyball live at state

    By Bob Burrows Today at 11:03 a.m.

    Fans who can't make it to Green Bay for the Wildcat volleyball team's first-ever WIAA State Tournament appearance tonight (Nov. 3) have two options to watch the Cats' take on Sun Prairie in the state tournament quarterfinals.

    Community members are invited to watch the match free at the high school auditorium. Tip-off is 7:30 p.m. and the doors t the buildiing will open at 7 p.m.

    Fans can also watch the match live on the WIAA.TV portal of the NFHS Network on a consumer subscription basis. To purchase a subscription to the live programming, log-on to www.nfhsnetwork.com and click on the “JOIN NOW” button in the upper right corner of the page. Archived streams of the games will be available on demand on the NFHS Network 72 hours after the tournament without requirement of a subscription.

    The WIAA.TV portal of the NFHS Network will also stream the state semifinals lave Friday, Nov. 4, at 7:30 .m. The WIAA Divsion 1 championship match will be televised live at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, on Fox Sports Wisconsin's alternate channel. Check local cable listings for the FS Wisconsin Alternate channel in your area.

    Bob Burrows
    Bob Burrows has been sports editor at the River Falls Journal since 1996 and at the Hudson Star-Observer since 2009. Prior to joining the Journal, Burrows served as sports editor with Ledger Publications in Balsam Lake, Wis. A native of Bayonne, N.J. and a U.S. Navy veteran, Burrows attended Marquette University before completing his studies at UW-River Falls in 1992.
    BBurrows@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1047
