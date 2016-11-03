Watch Wildcat volleyball live at state

Community members are invited to watch the match free at the high school auditorium. Tip-off is 7:30 p.m. and the doors t the buildiing will open at 7 p.m.

Fans can also watch the match live on the WIAA.TV portal of the NFHS Network on a consumer subscription basis. To purchase a subscription to the live programming, log-on to www.nfhsnetwork.com and click on the “JOIN NOW” button in the upper right corner of the page. Archived streams of the games will be available on demand on the NFHS Network 72 hours after the tournament without requirement of a subscription.

The WIAA.TV portal of the NFHS Network will also stream the state semifinals lave Friday, Nov. 4, at 7:30 .m. The WIAA Divsion 1 championship match will be televised live at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, on Fox Sports Wisconsin's alternate channel. Check local cable listings for the FS Wisconsin Alternate channel in your area.