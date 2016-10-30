Search
    Wildcat volleyball team headed to state

    By Bob Burrows Today at 9:56 a.m.
    The Wildcat volleyball team poses with its championship plaque after winning the program's first sectional title in school history Saturday night, Oct. 29, in Chippewa Falls. (River Falls Journal photo by Bob Burrows)

    The River Falls High School volleyball team defeated top-seeded D.C. Everest, 3-2, Saturday night, Oct. 29, in Chippewa Falls to win the WIAA Division 1 sectional title and advance to the WIAA State Tournament for the first time in school history.

    The Wildcats won by scores of 25-21, 24-26, 25-23, 25-18, 15-12, and will make their state tournament debut with a quarterfinal match at the Resch Center in Green Bay this Thursday, Nov. 3, at 7:30 p.m. against Sun Prairie.

    River Falls and D.C. Everest traded victories in the first four sets, and when the Evergreens tied the match 2-2 with a 25-28 win in the fourth set, momentum seemed to be on their side. But with the fifth and deciding set tied at 11-11, the Wildcats outscored the Evergreens 4-1 to close out the match and secure the sectional title.

    See the Nov. 3 print edition of the River Falls Journal for the complete story.

