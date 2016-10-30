Wildcat volleyball team headed to state

The Wildcats won by scores of 25-21, 24-26, 25-23, 25-18, 15-12, and will make their state tournament debut with a quarterfinal match at the Resch Center in Green Bay this Thursday, Nov. 3, at 7:30 p.m. against Sun Prairie.

River Falls and D.C. Everest traded victories in the first four sets, and when the Evergreens tied the match 2-2 with a 25-28 win in the fourth set, momentum seemed to be on their side. But with the fifth and deciding set tied at 11-11, the Wildcats outscored the Evergreens 4-1 to close out the match and secure the sectional title.

See the Nov. 3 print edition of the River Falls Journal for the complete story.