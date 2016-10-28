Wildcat volleyball one win from state

The winner will represent Section 1 at the WIAA State Volleyball Tournament Nov. 3-5 at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

River Falls was one point away from losing the opening set Thursday night before rallying for three straight points to post a 26-24 victory. After splitting the next two sets, 25-22, 20-25, the Cats earned their berth in the sectional final with a 25-23 fourth set win.

Freshman Halle Olson led the way with 21 kills and Sophie Langlois scored eight while setter Izzy Barr dished out 44 assists.

Saturday's sectional final will feature the top two seeds with No. 1 D.C. Everest and No. 2 River Falls. The Evergreens advanced with a 3-0 win over fourth-seeded Marshfield Thursday night.

The Wildcats will be looking for their first-ever trip to state while D.C. Everest is looking to return after losing in the quarterfinals last year to eventual state champion Divine Savior Holy Angels. The Evergreens have qualifed for the state tournament nine times in the program's history.

