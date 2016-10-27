Wildcat volleyball regional champions

The second-seeded Wildcats recovered from a sloppy second set loss to No. 7 Wausau West to close out the Timberwolves in four sets on their home floor and add another plaque to this year's trophy case.

“We were thrilled to earn the title of regional champs,” head coach Sara Kealy said. “It was even better to be able to win it at home.”

The Cats won the first set 25-18 before falling behind 12-3 in the second. They ended up losing 25-17, but dominated the final two sets, 25-17, 25-12, to claim the regional title.

“I thought we played well in game one and then totally fell apart in the second set,” Kealy said. “We were able to regroup and play more consistently in sets three and four for the win. I continue to be impressed with this teams composure. They get down and yet fight back and find a way to be successful. “

Kealy said there was no panic on the Wildcats bench when they fell behind by nine points in the second set.

“Fred (assistant coach Fred Barr) and I were talking on the bench that we still felt like we could win,” she said. “We were not able to gut out a win in the second, but it did light a fire in the girls that they needed to compete. Every moment matters.”

Freshman outside hitter Halle Olson had another outstanding night, ending with 20 kills and a 46 percent hitting percentage. She also passed at a 2.27 clip, well above the 2.0 the Wildcats strive for as a team.

“As we move throughout the playoffs, teams will be keying on her because she is our go to hitter,” Kealy noted.

The Cats' two middle hitters, senior Sophie Langlois and freshman Emily Banitt, combined for 17 kills on the night with Langlois accounting for 11.

“They have done an excellent job of transitioning quick and pulling the block, which opens things up on the outside for our hitters,” Kealy said.

Defensively the Wildcats used a total of 50 digs to keep long rallies going. Junior Sam Krueger led the way with 16 while Olson and junior Izzy Barr recorded nine each. Barr also dished out 37 set assists and drilled a team-high five aces with just one serving error.

“She is so reliable behind the serving line,” Kealy said about Barr. “Even when she is not getting aces, she is taking other teams out of their system offensively.”

The victory improved the Wildcats' record to 32-3-1 on the season and sets up a rematch with BRC rival and third-seeded Eau Claire North in the sectional semifinals this Thursday at 7 p.m. in Stevens Point. The Huskies beat sixth-seeded Menomonie, 25-13, 28-26, 25-15 last Saturday to win their region.

River Falls swept Eau Claire North two weeks ago in Eau Claire to claim the conference title outright, and Kealy said likes her team's chances on Thursday.

“ I like the way our teams match up,” she said. “I think with our strong serving and our offense, the advantage goes to us. I also think that having beaten them recently the mental advantage goes to us as well. With that said, both teams are strong and will show up ready to compete. It's going to be a battle and we can't wait.”

The other sectional semifinal features top-seeded D.C. Everest taking on No. 4 Marshfield at 5 p.m. in Stevens Point. The winners will meet in the sectional championship match Saturday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m. in Chippewa Falls for a spot in next week's WIAA State Volleyball Tournament in Green Bay.