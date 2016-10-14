Wildcat volleyball claims BRC title outright

The victory put an exclamation point on an undefeated conference season for the Wildcats and spoiled Eau Claire North's chances of sharing the BRC title with the Cats.

After taking the first set 25-16, River Falls battled back from a 17-12 deficit in the second set to win 25-22. They wrapped up their first conference championship in 21 years with a 25-16 third set victory.

River Falls, now 31-3-1 overall, earned the No. 2 seed in its sectional and a first round regional bye and will open the postseason at home Saturday, Oct. 22, against either No. 7 Wausau West or No. 10 Chippewa Falls.

