    Wildcat volleyball claims BRC title outright

    By Bob Burrows Today at 9:20 a.m.
    The Wildcat volleyball team celebrates a point in its four-set victory over Mahtomedi Tuesday night, Oct. 11, in River Falls (River Falls Journal photo by Bob Burrows)

    The River Falls volleyball team swept Eau Claire North Thursday night, Oct. 13, in Eau Claire to earn sole possession of its first conference championship since 1995.

    The victory put an exclamation point on an undefeated conference season for the Wildcats and spoiled Eau Claire North's chances of sharing the BRC title with the Cats.

    After taking the first set 25-16, River Falls battled back from a 17-12 deficit in the second set to win 25-22. They wrapped up their first conference championship in 21 years with a 25-16 third set victory.

    River Falls, now 31-3-1 overall, earned the No. 2 seed in its sectional and a first round regional bye and will open the postseason at home Saturday, Oct. 22, against either No. 7 Wausau West or No. 10 Chippewa Falls.

    See the Oct. 20 print edition of the Rive Falls Journal for more.

    sportshigh schoolWildatsVolleyball
    Bob Burrows
    Bob Burrows has been sports editor at the River Falls Journal since 1996 and at the Hudson Star-Observer since 2009. Prior to joining the Journal, Burrows served as sports editor with Ledger Publications in Balsam Lake, Wis. A native of Bayonne, N.J. and a U.S. Navy veteran, Burrows attended Marquette University before completing his studies at UW-River Falls in 1992.
    BBurrows@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1047
