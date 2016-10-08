Wildcats top Huskies for homecoming win

Wildcat players and fans celebrate after the Cats' defeated Eau Claire North 35-28 in the team's annual homecoming game Friday night, Oct. 7, at David Smith Stadium at Ramer Field. (River Falls Journal photo by Bob Burrows)

Five different Wildcats scored touchdowns and the River Falls defense came up with three interceptions, including a key fourth-quarter pick, as the Cats posted a 35-28 victory over Eau Claire North oh homecoming Friday night, Oct. 7, at David Smith Stadium at Ramer Field.

The teams traded touchdowns in the first half with the Cats getting a 9-yard touchdown pass from Joey Davis to Mason Graetz to tie the score, 7-7, and a 1-yard run by Davis to make it a 14-14 game at halftime.

River Falls took a 21-14 lead on a 19-yard scoring strike from Davis to Jacob Miller, then extended their advantage to 28-14 when Davis and Matthew Wachtler hooked up for an 8-yard touchdown.

North cut it to 28-21 early in the fourth quarter and were driving on their next possession when Maguire Flood picked off a Husky pass, leading to a 7-yard touchdown run by Bailey Ronnestrand to put the Wildcats up 35-21 with 4:55 remaining.

After each team turned the ball over on downs, the Huskies found the end zone to make it a 35-28 game with 1:45 remaining.

Eau Claire North recovered its onside kick attempt but was flagged for offsides and Brian Miller recovered the second attempt to seal the win for the Cats.

Davis completed 20-of-32 passes for 185 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another while Ronnestrand carried the ball 14 times for 95 yards.

Gavin Naughton had a big interception in the end zone in the first half while Mitchell Feyereisen also came up with a pick.

The win was the Cats' first in the Big Rivers Conference and moved them to 1-5 in BRC play, 2-6 overall, while Eau Claire North remained winless.

River Falls will wrap up the regular season in the annual battle for the Little Brown Jug at Hudson Friday, Oct. 14, in Hudson. The Raiders are coming off a playoff-clinching 25-13 victory at Chippewa Falls Friday night.