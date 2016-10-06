Wildcat Hall of Fame welcomes Class of 2016

The River Falls High School Wildcat Hall of Fame will honor seven individuals and a legendary basketball team during a ceremony this Saturday. Oct. 8, at the high school.

Former athletes Mike Jenkins (Class of 1971), Ryan Crosby (1996), Tyler Obermueller (2005) and Katherine (Penton) Robinson (2005) will be inducted along with former wrestling coach Dave Amdahl.

This year's Distinguished Citizen inductee is teacher, coach and official Doug Hjersjo.

Anthony “Bucky” DiSalvo, football and track coach at RFHS from 1958-66, will be inducted in the Legacy category while the 1926 state runner-up Wildcat boys' basketball team, coached by Carl Klandrud, will also be honored.

The Hall of Fame ceremony will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, with a social and appetizers from 6-7 p.m. in the high school commons, followed by the induction ceremony at 7 p.m. in the school auditorium. The event is free and dessert will be served following the induction ceremony.

The Class of 2016 will also be honored at halftime of the Wildcat football team's homecoming game against Eau Claire North Friday, Oct. 7, at David Smith Stadium at Ramer Field.

Also at Friday night's homecoming football game, the Wildcat gymnastic program will be recognized between the first and second quarters. On the track at Ramer Field that evening will be Wildcat gymnasts from the programs’ early days some 45 years ago to present day.

The Wildcat Gymnastic team has been to the Wisconsin State Meet twenty-six times since 1971. Only one other gymnastic program in the entire state has been to more. Since 1981 the program has placed a staggering fifth place or better at state a record 23 times. Included in those 23 top five team finishes are six state runner-up trophies and six state championship banners.

During the last 15 years from 2002 through 2016, the Wildcat have been to the state meet every year and have won six state titles, placed second three times, and have earned third place four times.

See the Oct. 6 print edition of the River Falls Journal for complete bios of all the hall of fame inductees.