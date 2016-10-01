Wildcat football falls at Superior

River Falls’ Matthew Wachtler (89) makes a grab in the end zone in the third quarter but was ruled out of bounds during the Wildcats loss to the Spartans in Superior on Friday night. (Jed Carlson/Superior Telegram)

Superior turned two straight River Falls turnovers into 14 points to break open a close game and pull away for a 41-26 Big Rivers Conference football victory over the Wildcats Friday, Sept. 30, in Superior.

Bailey Ronnestrand returned from injury and rushed for 164 yards and two touchdowns, the first from six yards out to pull the Cats to within 7-6 with 4:32 left in the first quarter.

Superior got a 35-yard field goal on the last play of the quarter to take a 10-6 lead.

The Wildcats fumbled 37 seconds into the second quarter and Superior needed just two plays to widen the gap to 17-6.

A Wildcat drive ended with an interception in Superior territory on the ensuing drive and the Spartans went the other way to take a 24-6 lead on an eight yard pass play.

The Wildcats put together a 72-yard drive near the end of the half, ending with a six-yard touchdown run by Logan Graetz. Jacob Miller found Matthew Wachtler for the two-point conversion to cut the Spartans lead to 24-14 at the break.

Superior got a touchdown and a field goal in the third quarter to widen the gap to 34-14 before Joey Davis ran five yards for a score to make it 34-20.

Superior led 41-20 when Ronnestrand scored his second touchdown of the game from six yards out with 45 seconds remaining to make the final 41-26.

River Falls out-gained Superior 438 to 377 but couldn't overcome three turnovers.

The Wildcats dipped to 0-4 in BRC play, 1-5 overall, while Superior improved to 3-2 in the conference, 5-2 overall. River Falls will host Eau Claire North (0-5, 0-7) for homecoming Friday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m. at David Smith Stadium at Ramer Field.