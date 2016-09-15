Wildcat swimmers bounce back

Wildcat co-captain Sophie Lee swims the butterfly leg of the 200 yard medley relay in the girls' swimming and diving team's first home meet of the season against Hudson Tuesday night, Sept. 6. The Raiders topped the Wildcats, 136-50, but River Falls came back with a 101-75 victory over South St. Paul Saturday. (River Falls Journal photo by Bob Burrows)

The Wildcat girls' swimming and diving team didn't let a season-opening loss to Hudson earlier in the week affect them in their dual meet against South St. Paul Saturday, Sept. 10.

River Falls took first place in every event, including sweeping the top three sports in diving, to defeat South St. Paul, 101-75.

Four days earlier the Cats dropped a 136-50 season-opening decision at home to Hudson, but second-year head coach Dennis Dadashev said he wasn't discouraged.

“I was really impressed with our swims considering we were unable to practice on Monday,” he said.

Junior Mary Kolars topped her best times from a year ago in both the 200 and 100 yard freestyle races, clocking in at 2 minutes, 7.99 seconds in the 200 and 58.48 seconds in the 100, nearly a second faster than her previous best time. Younger sister Sophie, a freshman, placed second in the 50 freestyle in 27.22 seconds in her varsity debut.

Dadashev said another freshman-- Sydney Fleming-- may have had the best swim of the night in the 100 backstroke.

“She went a 1:05.18 which already should put her in the top eight at sectionals and her swim really just energized the girls and really pumped up the crowd,” he said.

The Wildcats 400 freestyle relay team of Mary Kolars, Sophie Lee, Maddie Seyffer and Abby Buschette just missed breaking the 4 minute mark with a time of 4:00.36, while Sydney Cernohous placed third in diving with a score of 176.2.

Saturday at the Central Square Community Center in South St. Paul, Cernohous led a one-two-three Wildcat sweep in diving with a first place score of 180.95. Maddie Bond was second with 158.65 and Greta Snow took third with 119.35.

Seyffer clocked a first place time of 2:29.57 in the 200 individual medley and Buschette won the 500 freestyle in 5:52.08 while freshman Olivia John took the 100 breaststroke in 1:32.58.

Mary Kolars won both the 200 and 100 freestyle races with times of 2:10.13 and 1:00.59, respectively, while Sophie Kolars placed first in the 50 freestyle in 27.95 seconds. Fleming took the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:05.94 and Lee won the 100 butterfly in 1:08.14.

In the relay events, Fleming, John, Lee and Mary Kolars teamed up for a first place time of 2:08.21 in the 200 medley, Sophie Kolars, John, Samantha Troyer and Lily Shaw took first n the 200 freestyle in 1:59.23, and Mary Kolars, Lee, Seyffer and Buschette combined for a time of 4:05.9 in the 400 freestyle.

The Wildcats return to action with a Big Rivers Conference dual meet at Menomonie Thursday, Sept. 15. Saturday, Sept. 17, they will compete at the White Bear Lake Invitational at St. Catherine University in St. Paul.