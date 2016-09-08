Wildcat spikers win BRC opener

Freshman Emily Banitt (3) goes up high for a two-handed kill in the Wildcat volleyball team's 25-13 victory in game two of its Big Rivers Conference opener against Hudson last Thursday night in River Falls. Banitt recorded 11 kills to help the Cats to a 3-1 victory. (River Falls Journal photo by Bob Burrows)

The Wildcat volleyball team kicked off the new school year in style by defeating Hudson in four sets in the Big Rivers Conference opener for both teams last Thursday, Sept. 1, in River Falls.

The Wildcats rolled through the first two sets by posting 25-14 and 25-13 victories before slipping to a 22-25 loss in set three. But they regained their form and put the Raiders away with another 25-14 victory to win three sets to one.

Wildcat head coach Sara Kealy said the Cats handled the lead-up to the BRC opener well.

“It seemed like such a short week of practice, going from three hour practices twice a day to just one two hour practice,” she said. “Not to mention, it was the first day of school playing your biggest rival. The girls were able to keep their focus and I was very proud of them for that.”

Kealy said she has been impressed with the way the Wildcats have been able to recognize and make adjustments on the court this early in the season.

“I feel like that is starting with our senior leadership,” she said. “Sophie Langlois is someone we rely on for support, encouragement and play at the net. She is a middle blocker on our team. However, she also serves before coming out of the back court. This requires her to not only have a consistent serve, but also to play defense. She struggled a little bit with that consistency at the Sprawl and I thought last night she really stepped her game up. Her serve was good and she dug balls that kept rallies alive at pivotal times.”

A pair of freshmen paced the Wildcat attack in Thursday's victory. Halle Olson recorded a team-high 14 kills while Emily Banitt had 11 kills while hitting at a 43 percent clip and leading the defense with eight digs. Senior Emma Kozitza contributed nine kills and four digs.

“Emma Kozitza is another senior that is making changes in a big way,” Kealy noted. “Emma is very athletic and gets to a lot of balls in the back court. She has increased her understanding of the game in order to put herself in a better position to utilize her athleticism. She is also decreasing hitting errors in the front court. Hitting 26 percent against Hudson is fantastic.”

Junior setter Izzy Barr accounted for 37 of the Wildcats' 40 set assists and came up with nine digs while drilling a team-high five service aces.

“I continue to be impressed with this team,” Kealy said. “We have talked a lot throughout preseason and now in to match play about making changes. It's one thing to know something needs to be fixed, but another to put conscientious effort in to changing it. I can see my players being aware and creating change in their own games, which helps us to be a more successful team.”

The Wildcats will visit Menomonie for a BRC match Thursday, Sept. 8, before competing in the Irondale (Minn.) Invitational Saturday, Sept. 8. They return home to host Prescott in a nonconference match Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m.